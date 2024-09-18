iifl-logo-icon 1
Eastcoast Steel Ltd AGM

Jan 7, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Eastcoast Steel CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM30 Sep 202430 Aug 2024
Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (Listing Regulations), we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at their meeting held today, Friday, August 30, 2024, has unanimously resolved as under :- The Notice for 41st AGM (2023-24) scheduled to be held on Monday, September 30, 2024 be issued to all the members of the Company. The Board Meeting commenced at 2.00 p.m. and concluded at 2.30 p.m. Read less.. Notice dtd. 30th August 2024 to conveying the ensuing 41st Annual General Meeting of the Company scheduled on Monday, 30th September, 2024, which has been already sent on 06th September, 2024. For the aforesaid purpose, the Company has fixed Monday, 23rd September 2024, as Cut-off date for purpose of Rule 20 (4) 9vii) of the Companies ( Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 as amended, to determine the entitlement of e-voting of members for e-voting. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.09.2024) As per attachment. Please find enclosed herewith summary of the proceedings of the 41st AGM of the Company held on Monday, 30th September, 2024 at 3.00 p.m. through Video Conferencing / Other Audio Visual Means. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 30/09/2024) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/10/2024) As per attachment. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.10.2024)

Eastcoast Steel: Related News

