Eastcoast Steel Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

22.8
(-5.00%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.46

-0.33

-0.38

-0.32

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Other costs

-0.62

-0.47

-0.63

-0.44

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

0

0

0

Operating profit

-1.09

-0.8

-1.02

-0.77

OPM

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

-0.02

-0.03

-0.03

-0.03

Interest expense

-0.87

-1.22

-0.75

-0.25

Other income

42.49

0.02

0.1

0.28

Profit before tax

40.5

-2.03

-1.7

-0.77

Taxes

-5.28

0

0

0

Tax rate

-13.03

0

0

0.32

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

35.22

-2.03

-1.7

-0.78

Exceptional items

0

0

-0.35

-10.53

Net profit

35.22

-2.03

-2.05

-11.31

yoy growth (%)

-1,829.21

-1.08

-81.79

1,375.26

NPM

0

0

0

0

