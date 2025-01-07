Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.46
-0.33
-0.38
-0.32
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Other costs
-0.62
-0.47
-0.63
-0.44
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
0
0
0
Operating profit
-1.09
-0.8
-1.02
-0.77
OPM
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
-0.02
-0.03
-0.03
-0.03
Interest expense
-0.87
-1.22
-0.75
-0.25
Other income
42.49
0.02
0.1
0.28
Profit before tax
40.5
-2.03
-1.7
-0.77
Taxes
-5.28
0
0
0
Tax rate
-13.03
0
0
0.32
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
35.22
-2.03
-1.7
-0.78
Exceptional items
0
0
-0.35
-10.53
Net profit
35.22
-2.03
-2.05
-11.31
yoy growth (%)
-1,829.21
-1.08
-81.79
1,375.26
NPM
0
0
0
0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.