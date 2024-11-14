Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

EAST COAST STEEL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve standalone un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half-year ended 30th September 2024 As per attachment. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 30 Aug 2024 30 Aug 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (Listing Regulations), we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at their meeting held today, Friday, August 30, 2024, has unanimously resolved as under :- The disclosures req 1. Based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, and subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company, approved the re-appointment of Mrs. Sharmila S. Chitale (DIN: 07146530) as an Independent Director for a second term of five years, i.e., from March 27, 2025 to March 26, 2030. 2. The Notice for 41st AGM (2023-24) scheduled to be held on Monday, September 30, 2024 be issued to all the members of the Company. The Board Meeting commenced at 2.00 p.m. and concluded at 2.30 p.m. Read less..

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024

EAST COAST STEEL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone Unaudited Financial Results of the Company along with other reports for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of the Listing Regulations, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today (14th August, 2024) has interalia, duly approved and took on record, the following: a) Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone) of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024, as recommended by the Audit Committee along with the Independent Auditors Review Report issued by M/s. Paresh Rakesh & Associates LLP, Chartered Accountants, Statutory Auditors of the Company. b) Appointment of Internal Auditors for the F.Y. 2024-25. c) Appointment of Secretarial Auditor for the F.Y. 2024-25. The Board Meeting commenced at 3.30 p.m. and concluded at 4.00 p.m. Further, the extracts of the results shall be published in the newspaper in compliance with Regulation 47 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Kindly take the above information on your records. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 23 May 2024

EAST COAST STEEL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone Audited Financial Results along with other reports for the quarter / year ended 31st March 2024 as per the India Accounting Standards (Ind-AS); 2.)Standalone Audited Financial Statements along with other reports for the year ended 31st March 2024 as per the India Accounting Standards (Ind-AS). Outcome of the Board Meeting held on May 30, 2024 is enclosed herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024) Re-submission of rectified Auditors Report for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/05/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 7 Feb 2024