Eastcoast Steel Ltd Company Summary

22.8
(-5.00%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Eastcoast Steel Ltd Summary

Eastcoast Steel Limited, formerly incorporated on August 20, 1962 with the name of Chudiwala Steels Ltd was converted into a Public Limited Company in September, 1988. The company was promoted by Western Ministeel. It manufactures mild steel billets, medium steel billets, low alloy steel billets, carbon steel, spring steel and forging - grade steel (total inst. cap. : 1.5 lac tpa).These products are consumed by the re-rolling industry to produce various sections of steel as required by the construction and engineering industry.It came out with a rights issue in Dec.92 to part-finance the expansion of capacity from one lac tpa to 1.5 tpa.The Steel Plant of the Company at Pondicherry was operational till 1995 and Company ceased to operate its Steel Plant in 1995 and since then, there has been no activity in the Company. In 2021, the Company sold/ disposed of an area of 54.86 acres or thereabout of its Steel Plant, for a consideration of Rs 43.24 Crores. In 2021-22, it resumed trading in iron & steel products including engineering products in the international market.

