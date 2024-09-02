Eco Friendly Food Processing Park Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Equity Capital
24.77
24.77
24.77
24.77
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
18.95
17.84
15.59
14.25
Net Worth
43.72
42.61
40.36
39.02
Minority Interest
Debt
22.55
22.55
19.81
13.75
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
66.27
65.16
60.17
52.77
Fixed Assets
10.69
11.2
11.8
12.67
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.1
0.1
0.3
0.3
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
55.37
53.75
47.76
39.75
Inventories
0.25
0.4
0.16
0.2
Inventory Days
49.3
23.06
Sundry Debtors
0.45
0.45
0.45
0.69
Debtor Days
55.47
64.86
Other Current Assets
55.61
54.01
48.67
40
Sundry Creditors
0
-0.33
-0.33
-0.33
Creditor Days
40.68
47.57
Other Current Liabilities
-0.94
-0.78
-1.19
-0.81
Cash
0.09
0.09
0.31
0.03
Total Assets
66.25
65.14
60.17
52.75
