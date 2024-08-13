Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFMCG
Open₹8.71
Prev. Close₹8.88
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.34
Day's High₹8.71
Day's Low₹8.71
52 Week's High₹10.62
52 Week's Low₹8.71
Book Value₹1.77
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)215.7
P/E0
EPS0.01
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Equity Capital
24.77
24.77
24.77
24.77
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
18.95
17.84
15.59
14.25
Net Worth
43.72
42.61
40.36
39.02
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
2.96
2.53
2.39
3.38
yoy growth (%)
16.93
5.91
-29.41
0
Raw materials
0.24
-0.04
0.19
-0.01
As % of sales
8.3
1.8
8.31
0.51
Employee costs
-0.12
-0.26
-0.27
-0.19
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
2.29
1.38
0.99
0.79
Depreciation
-0.59
-0.73
-1.18
-2.27
Tax paid
-0.04
-0.04
-0.04
-0.07
Working capital
5.82
24.18
1.88
2.88
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
16.93
5.91
-29.41
0
Op profit growth
47.1
-7.47
-24.85
-6.17
EBIT growth
65
39.29
25.83
-17.97
Net profit growth
67.41
40.98
31.72
-13.6
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
HINDUNILVR
2,921.95
|66.96
|6,86,538.82
|2,538
|1.44
|15,166
|216.94
Nestle India Ltd
NESTLEIND
2,706.8
|80.61
|2,60,978.06
|746.6
|1.19
|4,792.97
|34.65
Varun Beverages Ltd
VBL
612.4
|92.37
|1,98,949
|1,150.14
|0.16
|5,801.59
|26.31
Britannia Industries Ltd
BRITANNIA
6,446.1
|71.84
|1,55,266.11
|502.08
|1.14
|3,967.38
|146.45
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
GODREJCP
1,388.25
|96.14
|1,42,003.39
|367.84
|0
|2,139.54
|93.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole Time Director & CFO
Brij Kishore Sabharwal
Independent Director
Sujit Gupta
Director
Satender Kumar
Independent Director
Sita Devi
Reports by Eco Friendly Food Processing Park Ltd
Summary
Eco Friendly Food Processing Park Limited was originally incorporated in New Delhi as Eco Friendly Food Processing Park Private Limited on 21st July, 2008. The company was subsequently converted in to a public limited company and consequently name was changed to Eco Friendly Food Processing Park Limited on 17th December, 2008.The Company was promoted by Mr. Rakesh Kumar Mishra & Tapas Kumar Pal with the intention to establish in the agricultural sector. The Company is leading manufacturer of wheat, rice, pulses and sugar. It is presently engaged in agriculture operations, wherein it cultivates wheat, paddy, sugar cane, fruits, vegetables and flowers. It is also engaged in the operations of wood plantation. The company has an integrated facility for cultivation, processing and distribution of agriculture commodities.Resulting in year 2012, Brij Kishore Sabharwal & Mr. Amar Singh Bisht acquired majority stake in the company and took control over the company.
The Eco Friendly Food Processing Park Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹8.71 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Eco Friendly Food Processing Park Ltd is ₹215.70 Cr. as of 02 Sep ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Eco Friendly Food Processing Park Ltd is 0 and 4.92 as of 02 Sep ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Eco Friendly Food Processing Park Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Eco Friendly Food Processing Park Ltd is ₹8.71 and ₹10.62 as of 02 Sep ‘24
Eco Friendly Food Processing Park Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -17.98%, 6 Month at -5.74%, 3 Month at -3.86% and 1 Month at -1.91%.
