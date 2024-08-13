iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Eco Friendly Food Processing Park Ltd Share Price

8.71
(-1.91%)
Sep 2, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open8.71
  • Day's High8.71
  • 52 Wk High10.62
  • Prev. Close8.88
  • Day's Low8.71
  • 52 Wk Low 8.71
  • Turnover (lac)0.34
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value1.77
  • EPS0.01
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)215.7
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Eco Friendly Food Processing Park Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

FMCG

Open

8.71

Prev. Close

8.88

Turnover(Lac.)

0.34

Day's High

8.71

Day's Low

8.71

52 Week's High

10.62

52 Week's Low

8.71

Book Value

1.77

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

215.7

P/E

0

EPS

0.01

Divi. Yield

0

Eco Friendly Food Processing Park Ltd Corporate Action

26 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

26 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 26 Aug, 2024

arrow

23 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Eco Friendly Food Processing Park Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Eco Friendly Food Processing Park Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:06 PM
Mar-2024Sep-2023Mar-2023Dec-2022
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 20.37%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 20.37%

Non-Promoter- 79.62%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 79.62%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Eco Friendly Food Processing Park Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Equity Capital

24.77

24.77

24.77

24.77

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

18.95

17.84

15.59

14.25

Net Worth

43.72

42.61

40.36

39.02

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

2.96

2.53

2.39

3.38

yoy growth (%)

16.93

5.91

-29.41

0

Raw materials

0.24

-0.04

0.19

-0.01

As % of sales

8.3

1.8

8.31

0.51

Employee costs

-0.12

-0.26

-0.27

-0.19

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

2.29

1.38

0.99

0.79

Depreciation

-0.59

-0.73

-1.18

-2.27

Tax paid

-0.04

-0.04

-0.04

-0.07

Working capital

5.82

24.18

1.88

2.88

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

16.93

5.91

-29.41

0

Op profit growth

47.1

-7.47

-24.85

-6.17

EBIT growth

65

39.29

25.83

-17.97

Net profit growth

67.41

40.98

31.72

-13.6

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Eco Friendly Food Processing Park Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

HINDUNILVR

2,921.95

66.966,86,538.822,5381.4415,166216.94

Nestle India Ltd

NESTLEIND

2,706.8

80.612,60,978.06746.61.194,792.9734.65

Varun Beverages Ltd

VBL

612.4

92.371,98,9491,150.140.165,801.5926.31

Britannia Industries Ltd

BRITANNIA

6,446.1

71.841,55,266.11502.081.143,967.38146.45

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

GODREJCP

1,388.25

96.141,42,003.39367.8402,139.5493.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Eco Friendly Food Processing Park Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole Time Director & CFO

Brij Kishore Sabharwal

Independent Director

Sujit Gupta

Director

Satender Kumar

Independent Director

Sita Devi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Eco Friendly Food Processing Park Ltd

Summary

Eco Friendly Food Processing Park Limited was originally incorporated in New Delhi as Eco Friendly Food Processing Park Private Limited on 21st July, 2008. The company was subsequently converted in to a public limited company and consequently name was changed to Eco Friendly Food Processing Park Limited on 17th December, 2008.The Company was promoted by Mr. Rakesh Kumar Mishra & Tapas Kumar Pal with the intention to establish in the agricultural sector. The Company is leading manufacturer of wheat, rice, pulses and sugar. It is presently engaged in agriculture operations, wherein it cultivates wheat, paddy, sugar cane, fruits, vegetables and flowers. It is also engaged in the operations of wood plantation. The company has an integrated facility for cultivation, processing and distribution of agriculture commodities.Resulting in year 2012, Brij Kishore Sabharwal & Mr. Amar Singh Bisht acquired majority stake in the company and took control over the company.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Eco Friendly Food Processing Park Ltd share price today?

The Eco Friendly Food Processing Park Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹8.71 today.

What is the Market Cap of Eco Friendly Food Processing Park Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Eco Friendly Food Processing Park Ltd is ₹215.70 Cr. as of 02 Sep ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Eco Friendly Food Processing Park Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Eco Friendly Food Processing Park Ltd is 0 and 4.92 as of 02 Sep ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Eco Friendly Food Processing Park Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Eco Friendly Food Processing Park Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Eco Friendly Food Processing Park Ltd is ₹8.71 and ₹10.62 as of 02 Sep ‘24

What is the CAGR of Eco Friendly Food Processing Park Ltd?

Eco Friendly Food Processing Park Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -17.98%, 6 Month at -5.74%, 3 Month at -3.86% and 1 Month at -1.91%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Eco Friendly Food Processing Park Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Eco Friendly Food Processing Park Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 20.37 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 79.63 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Eco Friendly Food Processing Park Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.