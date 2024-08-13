Summary

Eco Friendly Food Processing Park Limited was originally incorporated in New Delhi as Eco Friendly Food Processing Park Private Limited on 21st July, 2008. The company was subsequently converted in to a public limited company and consequently name was changed to Eco Friendly Food Processing Park Limited on 17th December, 2008.The Company was promoted by Mr. Rakesh Kumar Mishra & Tapas Kumar Pal with the intention to establish in the agricultural sector. The Company is leading manufacturer of wheat, rice, pulses and sugar. It is presently engaged in agriculture operations, wherein it cultivates wheat, paddy, sugar cane, fruits, vegetables and flowers. It is also engaged in the operations of wood plantation. The company has an integrated facility for cultivation, processing and distribution of agriculture commodities.Resulting in year 2012, Brij Kishore Sabharwal & Mr. Amar Singh Bisht acquired majority stake in the company and took control over the company.

