|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|26 Aug 2024
|19 Sep 2024
|23 Sep 2024
|Annual General Meeting Revised outcome we would like to inform you that in the earlier intimation dated 26.08.2024, date of Book Closure was mentioned as 19/09/2024 to 22/09/2024, instead of 19/09/2024 to 23/09/2024, due to some typographical mistake. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.08.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.