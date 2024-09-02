iifl-logo-icon 1
Eco Friendly Food Processing Park Ltd Cash Flow Statement

8.71
(-1.91%)
Sep 2, 2024|12:00:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Eco Friendly Food Processing Park Ltd

Eco Friendly FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

2.29

1.38

0.99

0.79

Depreciation

-0.59

-0.73

-1.18

-2.27

Tax paid

-0.04

-0.04

-0.04

-0.07

Working capital

5.82

24.18

1.88

2.88

Other operating items

Operating

7.46

24.78

1.64

1.32

Capital expenditure

0

-0.73

0

0

Free cash flow

7.46

24.05

1.64

1.32

Equity raised

31.18

26.9

23.39

21.49

Investing

-0.2

0

0

0

Financing

3.26

20.19

0.8

0.85

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

41.71

71.14

25.84

23.67

