Eco Friendly Food Processing Park Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
2.29
1.38
0.99
0.79
Depreciation
-0.59
-0.73
-1.18
-2.27
Tax paid
-0.04
-0.04
-0.04
-0.07
Working capital
5.82
24.18
1.88
2.88
Other operating items
Operating
7.46
24.78
1.64
1.32
Capital expenditure
0
-0.73
0
0
Free cash flow
7.46
24.05
1.64
1.32
Equity raised
31.18
26.9
23.39
21.49
Investing
-0.2
0
0
0
Financing
3.26
20.19
0.8
0.85
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
41.71
71.14
25.84
23.67
