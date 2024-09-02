Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
2.96
2.53
2.39
3.38
yoy growth (%)
16.93
5.91
-29.41
0
Raw materials
0.24
-0.04
0.19
-0.01
As % of sales
8.3
1.8
8.31
0.51
Employee costs
-0.12
-0.26
-0.27
-0.19
As % of sales
4.34
10.33
11.52
5.66
Other costs
-0.37
-0.38
-0.33
-0.53
As % of sales (Other Cost)
12.78
15.38
13.83
15.89
Operating profit
2.69
1.83
1.98
2.63
OPM
91.17
72.47
82.95
77.92
Depreciation
-0.59
-0.73
-1.18
-2.27
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.19
0.29
0.19
0.42
Profit before tax
2.29
1.38
0.99
0.79
Taxes
-0.04
-0.04
-0.04
-0.07
Tax rate
-2.16
-3.57
-4.73
-8.99
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
2.24
1.33
0.95
0.72
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
2.24
1.33
0.95
0.72
yoy growth (%)
67.41
40.98
31.72
-13.6
NPM
75.75
52.91
39.75
21.3
