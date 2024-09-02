iifl-logo-icon 1
Eco Friendly Food Processing Park Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

8.71
(-1.91%)
Sep 2, 2024

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

2.96

2.53

2.39

3.38

yoy growth (%)

16.93

5.91

-29.41

0

Raw materials

0.24

-0.04

0.19

-0.01

As % of sales

8.3

1.8

8.31

0.51

Employee costs

-0.12

-0.26

-0.27

-0.19

As % of sales

4.34

10.33

11.52

5.66

Other costs

-0.37

-0.38

-0.33

-0.53

As % of sales (Other Cost)

12.78

15.38

13.83

15.89

Operating profit

2.69

1.83

1.98

2.63

OPM

91.17

72.47

82.95

77.92

Depreciation

-0.59

-0.73

-1.18

-2.27

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.19

0.29

0.19

0.42

Profit before tax

2.29

1.38

0.99

0.79

Taxes

-0.04

-0.04

-0.04

-0.07

Tax rate

-2.16

-3.57

-4.73

-8.99

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

2.24

1.33

0.95

0.72

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

2.24

1.33

0.95

0.72

yoy growth (%)

67.41

40.98

31.72

-13.6

NPM

75.75

52.91

39.75

21.3

