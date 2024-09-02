Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
HINDUNILVR
2,921.95
|66.96
|6,86,538.82
|2,538
|1.44
|15,166
|216.94
Nestle India Ltd
NESTLEIND
2,706.8
|80.61
|2,60,978.06
|746.6
|1.19
|4,792.97
|34.65
Varun Beverages Ltd
VBL
612.4
|92.37
|1,98,949
|1,150.14
|0.16
|5,801.59
|26.31
Britannia Industries Ltd
BRITANNIA
6,446.1
|71.84
|1,55,266.11
|502.08
|1.14
|3,967.38
|146.45
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
GODREJCP
1,388.25
|96.14
|1,42,003.39
|367.84
|0
|2,139.54
|93.38
