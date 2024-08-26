|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|26 Aug 2024
|23 Aug 2024
|ECO FRIENDLY FOOD PROCESSING PARK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve INTIMATION OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/08/2024) Revised outcome (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|27 May 2024
|20 May 2024
|ECO FRIENDLY FOOD PROCESSING PARK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve audited Financial Results for the half year and year ended on 31st March 2024
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2023
|7 Dec 2023
|ECO FRIENDLY FOOD PROCESSING PARK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2023 ,inter alia, to consider and approve unaudited Financial Results for the half year ended on 30th September, 2023
