Board Meeting 26 Aug 2024 23 Aug 2024

ECO FRIENDLY FOOD PROCESSING PARK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve INTIMATION OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/08/2024) Revised outcome (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.08.2024)

Board Meeting 27 May 2024 20 May 2024

ECO FRIENDLY FOOD PROCESSING PARK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve audited Financial Results for the half year and year ended on 31st March 2024

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2023 7 Dec 2023