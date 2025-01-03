Ecoboard Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
17.83
17.83
17.83
17.83
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-4.64
2.61
-0.68
-2.71
Net Worth
13.19
20.44
17.15
15.12
Minority Interest
Debt
15.24
24.84
24.43
30.14
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
28.43
45.28
41.58
45.26
Fixed Assets
18.65
29.88
23.76
23.27
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
9.66
14.65
17.79
18.34
Inventories
13.9
17.11
19.27
15.39
Inventory Days
202.59
373.97
Sundry Debtors
8.89
6.47
7.44
6.3
Debtor Days
78.21
153.08
Other Current Assets
14.59
7.99
11.94
24.18
Sundry Creditors
-7.29
-8.66
-3.65
-6.92
Creditor Days
38.37
168.15
Other Current Liabilities
-20.43
-8.26
-17.21
-20.61
Cash
0.12
0.75
0.05
3.65
Total Assets
28.43
45.28
41.6
45.26
