Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorDiversified
Open₹38.5
Prev. Close₹40.44
Turnover(Lac.)₹43.44
Day's High₹42.46
Day's Low₹38.42
52 Week's High₹46.56
52 Week's Low₹18.5
Book Value₹5.22
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)75.1
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
17.83
17.83
17.83
17.83
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-4.64
2.61
-0.68
-2.71
Net Worth
13.19
20.44
17.15
15.12
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
34.71
15.02
12.03
8.83
yoy growth (%)
131.13
24.78
36.29
-45.94
Raw materials
-17.33
-6.81
-4.92
-7.76
As % of sales
49.93
45.39
40.9
87.88
Employee costs
-2.88
-1.82
-1.67
-1.98
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.93
-3.21
-3.31
-13.87
Depreciation
-0.98
-0.94
-0.94
-1.22
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-4.79
3.92
16.26
-7.93
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
131.13
24.78
36.29
-45.94
Op profit growth
-247.57
-60.24
-70.34
30.93
EBIT growth
-572.88
-73.6
-87.64
25.16
Net profit growth
-80.98
-25.28
-208.6
33.95
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
3M India Ltd
3MINDIA
30,686.8
|61.1
|34,584.02
|133.78
|2.23
|1,110.8
|1,477.83
Swan Energy Ltd
SWANENERGY
754.7
|0
|23,656.59
|1.22
|0.01
|25.55
|145.64
DCM Shriram Ltd
DCMSHRIRAM
1,136.05
|35.95
|17,715.82
|49.2
|0.58
|2,865.82
|428.16
Nava Ltd
NAVA
972.25
|36.09
|14,107.41
|146.12
|0.41
|330.61
|263.47
Quess Corp Ltd
QUESS
689.5
|20.84
|10,251.99
|151.59
|1.45
|4,381.91
|190.81
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
U S Kadam
Executive Director
Sujani Indukuri
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Sivashankar Kalive
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Veeravenkata Rama Raju Penmetsa
Whole Time Director & CFO
Praveen Kumar Raju
Chairman & MD & CEO
G.R.K Raju
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Siddheshwar Sunil Kadane
Independent Director
Nagesh Narayan Shetty
Additional Director
Bhagyashri Dharmsa Zad
Reports by Ecoboard Industries Ltd
Summary
Ecoboard Industries Ltd (Formerly known as Western Bio System Limited) was incorporated in Nov.91. The Company is engaged in the field of manufacturing and export of particle boards made out of agricultural residue like Bagasse, rice husk, cotton waste, etc. and deal in process systems, plants, machinery for Bio-gas recovery, Bio-energy generation, effluent treatment, micro filtration and fermentation either as turnkey manufacturers or as suppliers of part and equipment or as consultants.It had erected and commissioned 20 bio-gas plants for major distilleries in India and exported technology to Todward, London. Upon formation of WBSL, the technical know-how from Sulzer has been sub-licensed to the WBSL. Since then, 14 plants have been erected and commissioned by the company. WBSL completed a project to manufacture 24,000 pre-laminated particle boards using agro-based raw materials, which was financed by a public issue in Oct.94. Company carry out the scheme of merger of Deccan Fibre Boards Limited with Western Bio Systems Limited, to give new identity company decided to adopt new name ECOBOARD Industries Limited. Companys new plant at Velapur started its commercial production in July 1999. With the commissioning of new plant, company will become the largest producer of particle boards in the country.The Company increases its installed capacity to produce Ecoboard from 15 lacs Sqm. per annum to 51 lacs Sq. per annum. This plant provides boards of various sizes to meet a variet
Read More
The Ecoboard Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹42.12 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ecoboard Industries Ltd is ₹75.10 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Ecoboard Industries Ltd is 0 and 8.06 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ecoboard Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ecoboard Industries Ltd is ₹18.5 and ₹46.56 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Ecoboard Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 87.24%, 3 Years at 16.19%, 1 Year at 51.89%, 6 Month at 35.56%, 3 Month at 29.64% and 1 Month at 48.41%.
