Ecoboard Industries Ltd Share Price

42.12
(4.15%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open38.5
  • Day's High42.46
  • 52 Wk High46.56
  • Prev. Close40.44
  • Day's Low38.42
  • 52 Wk Low 18.5
  • Turnover (lac)43.44
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value5.22
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)75.1
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Ecoboard Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Diversified

Open

38.5

Prev. Close

40.44

Turnover(Lac.)

43.44

Day's High

42.46

Day's Low

38.42

52 Week's High

46.56

52 Week's Low

18.5

Book Value

5.22

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

75.1

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Ecoboard Industries Ltd Corporate Action

6 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Jul, 2024

arrow

1 Jan 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

17 Nov 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

6 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Ecoboard Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Ecoboard Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:58 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 56.78%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 56.78%

Non-Promoter- 43.21%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 43.21%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Ecoboard Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

17.83

17.83

17.83

17.83

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-4.64

2.61

-0.68

-2.71

Net Worth

13.19

20.44

17.15

15.12

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

34.71

15.02

12.03

8.83

yoy growth (%)

131.13

24.78

36.29

-45.94

Raw materials

-17.33

-6.81

-4.92

-7.76

As % of sales

49.93

45.39

40.9

87.88

Employee costs

-2.88

-1.82

-1.67

-1.98

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.93

-3.21

-3.31

-13.87

Depreciation

-0.98

-0.94

-0.94

-1.22

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-4.79

3.92

16.26

-7.93

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

131.13

24.78

36.29

-45.94

Op profit growth

-247.57

-60.24

-70.34

30.93

EBIT growth

-572.88

-73.6

-87.64

25.16

Net profit growth

-80.98

-25.28

-208.6

33.95

No Record Found

Ecoboard Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

3M India Ltd

3MINDIA

30,686.8

61.134,584.02133.782.231,110.81,477.83

Swan Energy Ltd

SWANENERGY

754.7

023,656.591.220.0125.55145.64

DCM Shriram Ltd

DCMSHRIRAM

1,136.05

35.9517,715.8249.20.582,865.82428.16

Nava Ltd

NAVA

972.25

36.0914,107.41146.120.41330.61263.47

Quess Corp Ltd

QUESS

689.5

20.8410,251.99151.591.454,381.91190.81

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Ecoboard Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

U S Kadam

Executive Director

Sujani Indukuri

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Sivashankar Kalive

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Veeravenkata Rama Raju Penmetsa

Whole Time Director & CFO

Praveen Kumar Raju

Chairman & MD & CEO

G.R.K Raju

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Siddheshwar Sunil Kadane

Independent Director

Nagesh Narayan Shetty

Additional Director

Bhagyashri Dharmsa Zad

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Ecoboard Industries Ltd

Summary

Ecoboard Industries Ltd (Formerly known as Western Bio System Limited) was incorporated in Nov.91. The Company is engaged in the field of manufacturing and export of particle boards made out of agricultural residue like Bagasse, rice husk, cotton waste, etc. and deal in process systems, plants, machinery for Bio-gas recovery, Bio-energy generation, effluent treatment, micro filtration and fermentation either as turnkey manufacturers or as suppliers of part and equipment or as consultants.It had erected and commissioned 20 bio-gas plants for major distilleries in India and exported technology to Todward, London. Upon formation of WBSL, the technical know-how from Sulzer has been sub-licensed to the WBSL. Since then, 14 plants have been erected and commissioned by the company. WBSL completed a project to manufacture 24,000 pre-laminated particle boards using agro-based raw materials, which was financed by a public issue in Oct.94. Company carry out the scheme of merger of Deccan Fibre Boards Limited with Western Bio Systems Limited, to give new identity company decided to adopt new name ECOBOARD Industries Limited. Companys new plant at Velapur started its commercial production in July 1999. With the commissioning of new plant, company will become the largest producer of particle boards in the country.The Company increases its installed capacity to produce Ecoboard from 15 lacs Sqm. per annum to 51 lacs Sq. per annum. This plant provides boards of various sizes to meet a variet
Company FAQs

What is the Ecoboard Industries Ltd share price today?

The Ecoboard Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹42.12 today.

What is the Market Cap of Ecoboard Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ecoboard Industries Ltd is ₹75.10 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Ecoboard Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Ecoboard Industries Ltd is 0 and 8.06 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Ecoboard Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ecoboard Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ecoboard Industries Ltd is ₹18.5 and ₹46.56 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Ecoboard Industries Ltd?

Ecoboard Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 87.24%, 3 Years at 16.19%, 1 Year at 51.89%, 6 Month at 35.56%, 3 Month at 29.64% and 1 Month at 48.41%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Ecoboard Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Ecoboard Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 56.78 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 43.22 %

