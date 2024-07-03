Summary

Ecoboard Industries Ltd (Formerly known as Western Bio System Limited) was incorporated in Nov.91. The Company is engaged in the field of manufacturing and export of particle boards made out of agricultural residue like Bagasse, rice husk, cotton waste, etc. and deal in process systems, plants, machinery for Bio-gas recovery, Bio-energy generation, effluent treatment, micro filtration and fermentation either as turnkey manufacturers or as suppliers of part and equipment or as consultants.It had erected and commissioned 20 bio-gas plants for major distilleries in India and exported technology to Todward, London. Upon formation of WBSL, the technical know-how from Sulzer has been sub-licensed to the WBSL. Since then, 14 plants have been erected and commissioned by the company. WBSL completed a project to manufacture 24,000 pre-laminated particle boards using agro-based raw materials, which was financed by a public issue in Oct.94. Company carry out the scheme of merger of Deccan Fibre Boards Limited with Western Bio Systems Limited, to give new identity company decided to adopt new name ECOBOARD Industries Limited. Companys new plant at Velapur started its commercial production in July 1999. With the commissioning of new plant, company will become the largest producer of particle boards in the country.The Company increases its installed capacity to produce Ecoboard from 15 lacs Sqm. per annum to 51 lacs Sq. per annum. This plant provides boards of various sizes to meet a variet

Read More