Ecoboard Industries Ltd Management Discussions

About the company

Ecoboard Industries Limited the Company was incorporated in India on 20th November, 1991 with objective to serve "Mother Earth" through its both divisions:

a. EcoBuild: Sustainable Building Materials & Products using Natural Fibers extracted from Agro-residue b. EcoEnergy: Sustainable Energy from Industrial & Agro-residue using sustainable technologies.

a. EcoBuild Division

Companys EcoBuild Division, developed advanced building materials in the brand name of "Forster?" using variants of Ecoboard? as base materials, are acting as "Carbon Capture Storage" products that are actually enabling positive effects on Climate. Also, its creating additional income to farmers; avoiding pollution caused from burning

Agro-fibers and also saving Forests.

The products include Internal Walls, Internal Ceiling, Doors, Structural Flooring, EcoDek? , EcoRak? and Shelves, Cold Rooms, Carvings, HDUMR?, etc.

Manufacturing process of Agro-based Boards/Products:

A lot goes into the process of manufacturing Agro-based "Agro-boards". Bales of Agro-fibers, received from Agro-based factories are elaborately processed, blended, resin with fibers, machine pressed, screened, layered into sheets, checked and graded to reconfirm quality.

This is followed by a secondary process of decorative covering with textured melamine gas treated design using a short cycle laminating process. The end product, manufactured from agro residue such as sugarcane waste, stalk of cotton, bajra, tur, corn etc. sturdy, durable, easy to maintain, abrasion resistant, eco-friendly, moisture resistant, dimensionally stable, termite resistant, fire retardant, and also cost effective.

Further, the company has introduced state of art high capacity machines to process the materials in-house, before being supplied to both Overseas and Domestic customers.

Manufacturing facilities:

The company has a manufacturing facility at the heart of Rural India in Solapur District.

The production capacity of Velapur factory is 36 Lacs m2 per annum. Furthermore it has sophisticated and automated plants and machinery imported from Germany and the UK.

The case for Ecoboard

Philosophy and Environmental outlook

Ecoboard are made from any form of agricultural waste and converted into good quality Ecoboard/fiber board for application to office furniture, home furniture, school furniture, wall paneling, commercial buildings, and floors etc. as against the traditional building materials like Steel, Gypsum, Cement, Marble etc. having high carbon-footprint.

Risks Agro-fibre as a raw material

The main risk is of availability of raw material in required quantity and at economic price, agro-fiber is being used captively by the sugar factories for steam generation and for generation of electricity. With a power shortage in Maharashtra State the pressure on sugar factories to generate electricity would be high and to that extent availability of agro-waste and its price would be a constant concern. Today agro-waste in Maharashtra is available

Cautionary Statements

Statements made in the Management discussion and analysis report describing the Companys objectives, expectations or predictions may be forward looking within the meaning of applicable laws and regulations. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in the statement. Important factors that could influence the Companys operations may include:

1) Supply and demand conditions affecting selling prices, input availability.

2) Companys ability to successfully implement Companys strategy, growth and expansion plans and technological initiatives. 3) Changes in government policies, changes in political conditions, 4) Changes in laws and regulations including tax laws. 5) General economic developments and business conditions in India and other countries. Other factors such as litigation and industrial relations.

The main risk is of availability of raw material in required quantity and at economic price, agro-fiber is being used captively by the sugar factories for steam generation and for generation of electricity. With a power shortage in Maharashtra State the pressure on sugar factories to generate electricity would be high and to that extent availability of agro-waste and its price would be a constant concern. Today agro-waste in Maharashtra is available for Ecoboard board industry at over Rs. 2500/T excluding landing cost plus GST which is industry irrelevant. It is ironic to note that the by-product itself is now available at a higher price than sugar cane where once the disposal of agro-waste itself was a problem. Plywood which is conventionally used is still encouraged and continued by the public at the cost of depleting forest cover and tree resources due to lack of Govt. clear direction despite ban on expansion of the plywood industry by the Honble Supreme Court.

The main risk is of availability of raw material in required quantity and at economic price, agro-fiber is being used captively by the sugar factories for steam generation and for generation of electricity. With a power shortage in Maharashtra State the pressure on sugar factories to generate electricity would be high and to that extent availability of agro-waste and its price would be a constant concern. Today agro-waste in Maharashtra is available for Ecoboard board industry at over Rs. 2500/T excluding landing cost plus GST which is industry irrelevant. It is ironic to note that the by-product itself is now available at a higher price than sugar cane where once the disposal of agro-waste itself was a problem. Plywood which is conventionally used is still encouraged and continued by the public at the cost of depleting forest cover and tree resources due to lack of Govt. clear direction despite ban on expansion of the plywood industry by the Honble Supreme Court.

Internal Control Systems

Adequate internal control systems are in place in all areas of operation to ensure safeguarding of assets against loss from unauthorized use or disposition and the same are being continually reviewed and strengthened wherever necessary. Such systems have also been developed to ensure adherence to policies and systems and mitigation of the operational risks covering each area under review. The organization is well structured and the policy guidelines are well documented with pre-defined authorities. The company has also implemented suitable controls to ensure that all resources are utilized optimally, financial transactions are reported with accuracy and there is a strict compliance with all applicable laws and regulations.

Corporate Social Responsibility

As a matter of fact there is no formulated written CSR Policy in place. The Board invariably has 1) Planted trees 2) Provide Schools furniture for Government schools 3) Medical and Food camps for the annual event "Wari" attended by lakhs of pilgrims.

The Company developed a strategy to provide a roadmap for its CSR activities over the period and after passing of the Companies Act, 2013 in particular, which has become an integral part of our business strategy over a decade or so.

As a good corporate citizen, we recognize and perform the obligations towards our employees, investors, customers, suppliers, competitors and the community as a whole. We believe our reputation, together with the trust and confidence of those with whom we deal, to be one of our most valuable assets. We strongly believe that integrity in dealings with stakeholders is a prerequisite for a successful and sustained business relationship.

Environment

As the products of the Company are eco-friendly and fired by a passion of protecting the environment, the company believes that, by nature, our operations have a minimal impact on the environment. In the course of our operations we seek to identify opportunities to reduce/ keep it at minimum consumption of energy, water and other natural resources. We also strive to reuse and recycle where possible and dispose of non-recyclable items responsibly, thereby minimizing impact on the environment.

Human Resources / Industrial Relations

The Company has a fully functional human resource department taking care of human force in the Company. Company has taken efforts for human resource development. Company has arranged various training programs during the year. Company has a proper team for recruitment of employees and keeps the compensation structure in line with the market developments.

Financial Performance

Share Capital and Reserves and Surplus

During the year Authorized capital of the Company stands at Rs. 2500 Lakhs (inclusive of Equity Shares of Rs. 10 each at 2300 Lakhs and Preference Shares of Rs. 100 each at 200 Lakhs) and Reserves & Surplus of Rs. (464.33) Lakhs and paid up capital were 1783.20/- Lakhs.

Fixed Assets

The Company has a program of verification of Property, Plant and Equipment and right-to-use assets to cover all the assets once every two years which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program, certain Property, Plant and Equipment were due for verification during the year and were physically verified by the Management during the year. Depreciation on tangible assets is provided on the straight line method as prescribed in Schedule II to the Companies Act, 2013 over the remaining useful life of the assets.

Current Assets Loans and Advances and Current Liabilities and Provisions

Total Loans and advances as at 31st March, 2024 was Rs. 245.87 Lakhs. Company has Rs. 1,389.67 Lakhs of Inventories of Raw Material, Stores and packing Material, Finished goods etc.

Current Liabilities as at 31st March, 2024 were Rs. 2976.58 Lakhs.

Operational Performance

The financial performance of your Company:

Particulars Current Year 2023-24 Previous Year 2022-23 Income: Revenue from operations 2,975.59 3,859.85 Other Income 16.09 172.47 Total Income 2,991.68 4,032.23 Expenditure: Cost of materials consumed 1,656.53 1,868.99 Purchase of Stock-in-Trade 0.00 3.69 Changes in inventories of finished goods, work-in-progress 270.49 181.49 Employee benefits expense 253.70 288.17 Finance costs 74.21 233.62 Depreciation 110.85 104.33 Other expenses 1,108.72 1,867.67 Total Expenses 3,474.50 4,547.96 Profit / (Loss) before exceptional items and tax (482.82) (515.64) Add/(Less): Exceptional items (236.28) (201.32) Profit / (Loss) before tax (719.10) (314.32) Less: Tax expenses 7.42 0.00 Profit / (Loss) for the period (726.52) (314.32) Other Comprehensive Income Items that will not be reclassified into profit or loss 1.62 642.60 Total Comprehensive income for the year (724.90) 328.28 Earnings / (Loss) per Share (Rs.) (4.07) 1.84 -Basic (4.07) 1.84 -Diluted

Particulars FY 2023-24 FY 2022-23 % Change Trade receivables Turnover ratio 3.87 6.05 36% Inventory Turnover ratio 1.28 1.37 7% Debt service coverage ratio -4.47 (0.68) (557%) Current Ratio 0.85 1.47 42% Debt Equity ratio 1.16 1.22 5% Net Profit ratio (0.24) (0.08) (200%) Return on equity ratio (43%) (18%) (144%)

