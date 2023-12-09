iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Ecoboard Industries Ltd EGM

40.02
(-4.99%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Ecoboard Inds. CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM17 Nov 20239 Dec 2023
EGM 09/12/2023 EGM of Ecoboard is Scheduled on 09.12.2023 through VC/OAVM at 11:00 a.m. Recod=rd date for EGM is 25.11.2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/11/2023) As per Section 91 of Companies Act, 2013, the register of members and share transfer books will be closed from 26.11.2023 to 09.12.2023, both days inclusive for EGM. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/11/2023) Pursuant to Reg. 30(2) of SEBI (LODR) Reg., 2015, Summery of proceedings of Extra-ordinary General Meeting of Members of the Company held today is enclosed. Facility for remote evoting as well as e-voting at the time of EGM was provided to members. Agenda wise results u/r 44 along with report from scrutinizer shall be forwarded on or before 11th December, 2023. Pursuant to SEBI LODR, 2015 and Companies Act, 2013, we are pleased to submit herewith following with respect to EGM held on 9th December , 2023 at 11 A.M.through Video Conferencing : 1. Voting Results as per Reg 44 of SEBI LODR , 2015 2. Report of Scrutinizer dated 9.12.2023 resolution mentioned in notice of EGM was approved by requisite majority of shareholders through e-voting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.12.2023)

Ecoboard Inds.: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Ecoboard Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.