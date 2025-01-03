Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
34.71
15.02
12.03
8.83
yoy growth (%)
131.13
24.78
36.29
-45.94
Raw materials
-17.33
-6.81
-4.92
-7.76
As % of sales
49.93
45.39
40.9
87.88
Employee costs
-2.88
-1.82
-1.67
-1.98
As % of sales
8.29
12.17
13.94
22.47
Other costs
-13.37
-7.13
-7.35
-5.55
As % of sales (Other Cost)
38.52
47.5
61.08
62.88
Operating profit
1.12
-0.76
-1.91
-6.46
OPM
3.24
-5.07
-15.93
-73.24
Depreciation
-0.98
-0.94
-0.94
-1.22
Interest expense
-2.09
-2.97
-2.39
-6.36
Other income
1.01
1.45
1.93
0.18
Profit before tax
-0.93
-3.21
-3.31
-13.87
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.93
-3.21
-3.31
-13.87
Exceptional items
3.07
14.47
18.38
0
Net profit
2.14
11.25
15.06
-13.87
yoy growth (%)
-80.98
-25.28
-208.6
33.95
NPM
6.16
74.93
125.16
-157.07
