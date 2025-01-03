iifl-logo-icon 1
Ecoboard Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

42.12
(4.15%)
Jan 3, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

34.71

15.02

12.03

8.83

yoy growth (%)

131.13

24.78

36.29

-45.94

Raw materials

-17.33

-6.81

-4.92

-7.76

As % of sales

49.93

45.39

40.9

87.88

Employee costs

-2.88

-1.82

-1.67

-1.98

As % of sales

8.29

12.17

13.94

22.47

Other costs

-13.37

-7.13

-7.35

-5.55

As % of sales (Other Cost)

38.52

47.5

61.08

62.88

Operating profit

1.12

-0.76

-1.91

-6.46

OPM

3.24

-5.07

-15.93

-73.24

Depreciation

-0.98

-0.94

-0.94

-1.22

Interest expense

-2.09

-2.97

-2.39

-6.36

Other income

1.01

1.45

1.93

0.18

Profit before tax

-0.93

-3.21

-3.31

-13.87

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.93

-3.21

-3.31

-13.87

Exceptional items

3.07

14.47

18.38

0

Net profit

2.14

11.25

15.06

-13.87

yoy growth (%)

-80.98

-25.28

-208.6

33.95

NPM

6.16

74.93

125.16

-157.07

