iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Ecoboard Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

42.12
(4.15%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Ecoboard Industries Ltd

Ecoboard Inds. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.93

-3.21

-3.31

-13.87

Depreciation

-0.98

-0.94

-0.94

-1.22

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-4.79

3.92

16.26

-7.93

Other operating items

Operating

-6.7

-0.23

11.99

-23.03

Capital expenditure

0.32

-1.89

-23.1

-6.39

Free cash flow

-6.37

-2.13

-11.1

-29.43

Equity raised

-5.53

-28.12

-51.27

-16.46

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

33.59

50.01

24.7

28.71

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

21.68

19.74

-37.68

-17.18

Ecoboard Inds. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Ecoboard Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.