ECOBOARD INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1. raise funds/ convert loan(s) to Equity by way of issuance of equity shares and/or convertible warrants and/or other eligible securities of the company by way of preferential issue or / on a private placement basis to the Promoter or Promoter Group / Employee / Public category. 2. Increase in Authorized Capital of the Company. 3. Such other item with the permission with the permission of Chair. 1. raising of funds upto 39.094 Crores in aggregate through preferential issue by way of a. issue of 60,31333 convertible warrants, and b. Issue of 69,99,987 equity shares at Rs.30 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 04.01.2025)

Appointment of Mrs. Bhagyashri Zad as an Additional Independent Director Board of Directors in their meeting approved Appointment of Mrs. Bhagyashri Dharmsa Zad as an Additional Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company w.e.f. December 28, 2024. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 28.12.2024)

ECOBOARD INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Is Scheduled To Consider and Approve Un-Audited Financial Results For Quarter and half year Ended September 30 2024. Board of Directors in their meeting dated November 13th, 2024, Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 alonwith Limited Review Report has been approved. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)

Quarterly Results Board of Directors of the Ecoboard Industries Limited (The Company) at their meeting held today, i.e. Tuesday, July 23rd, 2024, inter alia, have approved Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 alongwith Limited Review Report (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.07.2024)

ECOBOARD INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation to call and convene Annual General Meeting for the financial year ended 31.03.2024 approve Notice of AGM Annual Report. In the board meeting dated 06.07.2024 following agenda considered -Approval of Annual General Meeting Notice, Approval of Annual Report by Board of Directors and recommendation of Appointment of Independent Director in AGM, Increase in the overall limit of managerial remuneration - Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.07.2024)

ECOBOARD INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation for Approval of the Audited Financial Results For the Quarter and Financial Year Ended 31st March 2024 dated 25.05.2024 We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Ecoboard Industries Limited (The Company) at their meeting held today, i.e. Saturday, May 25, 2024, inter alia, have considered / approved the items of business as mentioned in the attached file of outcome. In pursuance of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations) please be informed that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e., Saturday, May 25, 2024 at 12:00 p.m. through Video Conferencing (VC), inter alia, to transact the business as mentioned in agenda. The Board Meeting commenced at 12:00 P.M. and concluded at 3:55 P.M. on Saturday, May 25, 2024. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.05.2024) Please find attached herewith financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. Company has appointed Internal Auditor in its board meeting dated 25th May 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26.05.2024) The company has , at its meeting held on 25th May , 2024 at 12.00 pm appointed M/s. SD Kolhe & Company , Practising Company Secretaries , as Secretarial Auditor for FY 2024-25. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)

