Econo Trade India Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
18.67
18.67
18.67
18.67
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
24.92
22.39
20.51
19.77
Net Worth
43.59
41.06
39.18
38.44
Minority Interest
Debt
29.22
23.46
8.47
2.26
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
72.81
64.52
47.65
40.7
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
8.34
8.28
11.07
12.42
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
7.89
7.2
6.95
7.61
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
8.34
7.56
7.22
7.8
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.45
-0.36
-0.27
-0.19
Cash
0.03
0.1
0.02
0.23
Total Assets
16.26
15.58
18.04
20.26
