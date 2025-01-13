iifl-logo-icon 1
Econo Trade India Ltd Balance Sheet

7.66
(-1.67%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:57:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

18.67

18.67

18.67

18.67

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

24.92

22.39

20.51

19.77

Net Worth

43.59

41.06

39.18

38.44

Minority Interest

Debt

29.22

23.46

8.47

2.26

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

72.81

64.52

47.65

40.7

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

8.34

8.28

11.07

12.42

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

7.89

7.2

6.95

7.61

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

8.34

7.56

7.22

7.8

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.45

-0.36

-0.27

-0.19

Cash

0.03

0.1

0.02

0.23

Total Assets

16.26

15.58

18.04

20.26

