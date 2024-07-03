Econo Trade India Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2016
|Sept-2016
|Jun-2016
|Mar-2016
|Dec-2015
Gross Sales
2.51
1.19
0.65
-0.99
3.44
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2.51
1.19
0.65
-0.99
3.44
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
2.6
0
Other Income
0
0
0
0
0
Total Income
2.51
1.19
0.65
1.61
3.44
Total Expenditure
1.94
1.08
0.1
2.74
2.96
PBIDT
0.57
0.11
0.55
-1.13
0.47
Interest
0
0
0
0
0
PBDT
0.57
0.11
0.55
-1.13
0.47
Depreciation
0
0
0
0.01
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.17
0.05
0.12
-0.37
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.4
0.06
0.44
-0.77
0.47
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.4
0.06
0.44
-0.77
0.47
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.4
0.06
0.44
-0.77
0.47
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.22
0.03
0.23
-0.41
0.25
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
18.7
18.7
18.67
18.67
18.67
Public Shareholding (Number)
1,58,57,600
1,58,57,600
1,58,57,600
1,58,57,600
1,58,57,600
Public Shareholding (%)
84.94
84.94
84.94
84.94
84.93
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
28,11,975
28,11,975
28,11,975
28,11,975
28,11,975
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
100
100
100
100
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
15.06
15.06
15.06
15.06
15.06
PBIDTM(%)
22.7
9.24
84.61
114.14
13.66
PBDTM(%)
22.7
9.24
84.61
114.14
13.66
PATM(%)
15.93
5.04
67.69
77.77
13.66
