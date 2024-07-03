iifl-logo-icon 1
Econo Trade India Ltd Quarterly Results

7.96
(-0.25%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:42:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2016Sept-2016Jun-2016Mar-2016Dec-2015

Gross Sales

2.51

1.19

0.65

-0.99

3.44

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2.51

1.19

0.65

-0.99

3.44

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

2.6

0

Other Income

0

0

0

0

0

Total Income

2.51

1.19

0.65

1.61

3.44

Total Expenditure

1.94

1.08

0.1

2.74

2.96

PBIDT

0.57

0.11

0.55

-1.13

0.47

Interest

0

0

0

0

0

PBDT

0.57

0.11

0.55

-1.13

0.47

Depreciation

0

0

0

0.01

0

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.17

0.05

0.12

-0.37

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

0.4

0.06

0.44

-0.77

0.47

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.4

0.06

0.44

-0.77

0.47

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.4

0.06

0.44

-0.77

0.47

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.22

0.03

0.23

-0.41

0.25

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

18.7

18.7

18.67

18.67

18.67

Public Shareholding (Number)

1,58,57,600

1,58,57,600

1,58,57,600

1,58,57,600

1,58,57,600

Public Shareholding (%)

84.94

84.94

84.94

84.94

84.93

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

28,11,975

28,11,975

28,11,975

28,11,975

28,11,975

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

100

100

100

100

100

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

15.06

15.06

15.06

15.06

15.06

PBIDTM(%)

22.7

9.24

84.61

114.14

13.66

PBDTM(%)

22.7

9.24

84.61

114.14

13.66

PATM(%)

15.93

5.04

67.69

77.77

13.66

