SectorFinance
Open₹8.4
Prev. Close₹8.19
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.64
Day's High₹8.44
Day's Low₹7.29
52 Week's High₹11.9
52 Week's Low₹5.6
Book Value₹23.9
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)15.1
P/E5.85
EPS1.4
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
18.67
18.67
18.67
18.67
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
24.92
22.39
20.51
19.77
Net Worth
43.59
41.06
39.18
38.44
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-11.62
-17.25
0.21
0.31
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Gross Sales
19.79
4.4
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
19.79
4.4
Other Operating Income
2.59
0
Other Income
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Siddharth Sharma
Independent Director
Irfan Ahmedbhai Belim
Managing Director
Hasina Kasambhai Shekh
Independent Director
Solanki Ashvinbhai Naranbhai
Independent Director
Jyoti Sureshbhai Kantariya
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Econo Trade India Ltd
Summary
Econo Trade (India) Limited was originally incorporated as Econo Trade (India) Limited on 20th November, 1982 in the State of West Bengal. The Company obtained certificate of Commencement of Business from the Registrar of Companies, West Bengal vide Certificate dated 4th December, 1982.The Company registered itself as NBFC with RBI dated 16th May, 1998. The Companys main object is Non-Banking Finance activities and is primarily engaged in the business of making investments in shares and securities The market for this activity offers high potential for growth. The Company is giving Loan and Inter Corporate Deposit to the corporate client and is operating from Kolkata. The Company came out with its initial public offering and obtained listing on BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) & CSE (Calcutta Stock Exchange).
The Econo Trade India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹8.09 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Econo Trade India Ltd is ₹15.10 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Econo Trade India Ltd is 5.85 and 0.34 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Econo Trade India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Econo Trade India Ltd is ₹5.6 and ₹11.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Econo Trade India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 2.61%, 3 Years at 0.79%, 1 Year at 34.70%, 6 Month at 0.86%, 3 Month at -6.93% and 1 Month at -19.71%.
