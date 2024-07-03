Summary

Econo Trade (India) Limited was originally incorporated as Econo Trade (India) Limited on 20th November, 1982 in the State of West Bengal. The Company obtained certificate of Commencement of Business from the Registrar of Companies, West Bengal vide Certificate dated 4th December, 1982.The Company registered itself as NBFC with RBI dated 16th May, 1998. The Companys main object is Non-Banking Finance activities and is primarily engaged in the business of making investments in shares and securities The market for this activity offers high potential for growth. The Company is giving Loan and Inter Corporate Deposit to the corporate client and is operating from Kolkata. The Company came out with its initial public offering and obtained listing on BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) & CSE (Calcutta Stock Exchange).

