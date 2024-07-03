iifl-logo-icon 1
Econo Trade India Ltd Share Price

8.09
(-1.22%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  Open8.4
  Day's High8.44
  52 Wk High11.9
  Prev. Close8.19
  Day's Low7.29
  52 Wk Low 5.6
  Turnover (lac)2.64
  P/E5.85
  Face Value10
  Book Value23.9
  EPS1.4
  Mkt. Cap (Cr.)15.1
  Div. Yield0
Econo Trade India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

8.4

Prev. Close

8.19

Turnover(Lac.)

2.64

Day's High

8.44

Day's Low

7.29

52 Week's High

11.9

52 Week's Low

5.6

Book Value

23.9

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

15.1

P/E

5.85

EPS

1.4

Divi. Yield

0

Econo Trade India Ltd Corporate Action

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

26 Feb 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

10 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

10 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 10 Sep, 2024

arrow

Econo Trade India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Econo Trade India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:51 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 26.18%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 26.18%

Non-Promoter- 73.81%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 73.81%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Econo Trade India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

18.67

18.67

18.67

18.67

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

24.92

22.39

20.51

19.77

Net Worth

43.59

41.06

39.18

38.44

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-11.62

-17.25

0.21

0.31

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2016Mar-2015

Gross Sales

19.79

4.4

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

19.79

4.4

Other Operating Income

2.59

0

Other Income

0

0

View Annually Results

Econo Trade India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Econo Trade India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Siddharth Sharma

Independent Director

Irfan Ahmedbhai Belim

Managing Director

Hasina Kasambhai Shekh

Independent Director

Solanki Ashvinbhai Naranbhai

Independent Director

Jyoti Sureshbhai Kantariya

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Econo Trade India Ltd

Summary

Econo Trade (India) Limited was originally incorporated as Econo Trade (India) Limited on 20th November, 1982 in the State of West Bengal. The Company obtained certificate of Commencement of Business from the Registrar of Companies, West Bengal vide Certificate dated 4th December, 1982.The Company registered itself as NBFC with RBI dated 16th May, 1998. The Companys main object is Non-Banking Finance activities and is primarily engaged in the business of making investments in shares and securities The market for this activity offers high potential for growth. The Company is giving Loan and Inter Corporate Deposit to the corporate client and is operating from Kolkata. The Company came out with its initial public offering and obtained listing on BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) & CSE (Calcutta Stock Exchange).
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Econo Trade India Ltd share price today?

The Econo Trade India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹8.09 today.

What is the Market Cap of Econo Trade India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Econo Trade India Ltd is ₹15.10 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Econo Trade India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Econo Trade India Ltd is 5.85 and 0.34 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Econo Trade India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Econo Trade India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Econo Trade India Ltd is ₹5.6 and ₹11.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Econo Trade India Ltd?

Econo Trade India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 2.61%, 3 Years at 0.79%, 1 Year at 34.70%, 6 Month at 0.86%, 3 Month at -6.93% and 1 Month at -19.71%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Econo Trade India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Econo Trade India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 26.19 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 73.81 %

