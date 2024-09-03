AGM 28/09/2024 1. Notice and agenda calling the 41st Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the members of the company is scheduled to be held on Saturday, September, 28th, 2024 at 01:00 PM through Video Conferencing (VC), Venue of the AGM shall deemed to be the registered office of the Company. 2. Considered and approved the Directors Report along with Secretarial Audit Report issued by Secretarial Auditor of the company for the financial year ended on March 31st, 2024 as per the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and other applicable provisions, if any, and rules made there under. 3. The Board has appointed Neha Poddar, Practicing Company Secretaries to act as scrutinizer for conducting E-voting. 4. Appointment of Mr. Abbas Mustufa Rupawala (DIN: 10756342) as Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of the company subject to approval of shareholders in the General Meeting on September 28, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 03.09.2024) Summary of proceedings of the 41st AGM held on 28th September, 2024 at 01:00 P.M. through VC/OAVM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.09.2024)