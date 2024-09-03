iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Econo Trade India Ltd AGM

8.3
(7.93%)
Jan 15, 2025|10:50:00 AM

Econo Trade Indi CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM28 Sep 202410 Sep 2024
AGM 28/09/2024 1. Notice and agenda calling the 41st Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the members of the company is scheduled to be held on Saturday, September, 28th, 2024 at 01:00 PM through Video Conferencing (VC), Venue of the AGM shall deemed to be the registered office of the Company. 2. Considered and approved the Directors Report along with Secretarial Audit Report issued by Secretarial Auditor of the company for the financial year ended on March 31st, 2024 as per the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and other applicable provisions, if any, and rules made there under. 3. The Board has appointed Neha Poddar, Practicing Company Secretaries to act as scrutinizer for conducting E-voting. 4. Appointment of Mr. Abbas Mustufa Rupawala (DIN: 10756342) as Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of the company subject to approval of shareholders in the General Meeting on September 28, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 03.09.2024) Summary of proceedings of the 41st AGM held on 28th September, 2024 at 01:00 P.M. through VC/OAVM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.09.2024)

Econo Trade Indi: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Econo Trade India Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.