Econo Trade India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-11.62
-17.25
0.21
0.31
Other operating items
Operating
-11.62
-17.25
0.21
0.31
Capital expenditure
0
-0.04
0
0
Free cash flow
-11.62
-17.29
0.21
0.31
Equity raised
38.82
37.01
35.8
35.39
Investing
5.72
6.7
0
0
Financing
2.26
0.1
0.1
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
35.18
26.52
36.12
35.7
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.