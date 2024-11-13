Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

Econo Trade (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the Regulation 29 (1) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday August 13th 2024 inter-alia to consider and take on record the following matter: 1. To consider and approve the Un-audited Standalone Financial Result along with the Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company for the Second quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024. 2. To consider and discuss any other matter with kind permission of the Chairman. In continuation of our letter dated November 6, 2024, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today, has inter alia:(i)Approved the Un-Audited Standalone Financial Statements for the Second quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024.Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose the following:(ii)Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results for the Second quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 along with Limited Review Report issued by statutory auditor M/s. H S K & CO LLP.The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 06:00 P.M. and concluded at 07:35 P.M. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.11.2024)

Board Meeting 3 Sep 2024 3 Sep 2024

1. Notice and agenda calling the 41st Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the members of the company is scheduled to be held on Saturday, September, 28th, 2024 at 01:00 PM through Video Conferencing (VC), Venue of the AGM shall deemed to be the registered office of the Company. 2. Considered and approved the Directors Report along with Secretarial Audit Report issued by Secretarial Auditor of the company for the financial year ended on March 31st, 2024 as per the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and other applicable provisions, if any, and rules made there under. 3. The Board has appointed Neha Poddar, Practicing Company Secretaries to act as scrutinizer for conducting E-voting. 4. Appointment of Mr. Abbas Mustufa Rupawala (DIN: 10756342) as Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of the company subject to approval of shareholders in the General Meeting on September 28, 2024. REVISED OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING AS PER THE QUERY LODR RAISED DATED-04.09.24 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 05/09/2024)

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 3 Aug 2024

Econo Trade (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We wish to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday August 9th 2024 inter-alia to consider and take on record the following matter:To consider and approve the Un-audited Standalone Financial Result along with the Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company for the first quarter ended on June 30 2024. 2.To consider and approve Mrs. Neha Poddar Company Secretary in Practice having Membership No. A33026 to be appointed as Secretarial Auditor of the company for the financial year 2024 - 25. 3.To consider and approve Mr. Sourabh Jalan (Membership No. 307583) Partner of M/s G. Goenka & Co. Chartered Accountants to be appointed as the Internal Auditors of the Company to conduct the internal audit of the Company for the financial year 2024-25. 4.To consider and discuss any other matter with kind permission of the Chairman. The Board at its meeting held on August 9, 2024, approved unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 along with Limited Review Report (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08/08/2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 20 May 2024

Econo Trade (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Econo Trade (India) Limited Has inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday May 29 2024 inter-alia to consider and take on record the following matter: 1.To consider and approve the Audited Standalone Financial Result along with the Audit Report issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company for the fourth quarter and financial year ended on March 31 2024. 2.To consider and discuss any other matter with kind permission of the Chairman. In continuation of our letter dated May 20, 2024, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today, has inter alia: (i) Approved the Audited Standalone Financial Statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose the following: (ii) Audited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024; and Auditors Reports with un-modified opinions on the aforesaid Audited Standalone Financial Results for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 4:30 P.M. and concluded at 6:30 P.M. Read less.. Standalone Audited Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Financial Year Ended 31st March 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 30 Mar 2024 30 Mar 2024

This is to inform you that the outcome of the Independent Directors Meeting of the Company which has been held on March 30, 2024, in which the following matters were inter alia discussed: 1.Reviewed the performance of the Non-Independent Directors and the Board as a whole. 2.To review the performance of the Chairman of the Company, taking into account the views of Executive Directors and Non-Executive Directors. 3.Assessed the Quality, Quantity and timeless of flow of information between the Company Management and the Board that is necessary for the board to effectively and reasonably perform their duties. The meeting commenced at 12:30 P.M. and concluded at 01:15 P.M. Pursuant to regulation 30of Listing Regulations,please be informed that the Board of Directors at their meeting held today dated-30.03.2024, approved the appointment of CFO Ms. Sachdev Anny Shankarlal & Key Managerial Personnel(KMP) of M/. Econo Trade (India) Limited(The Copany) effective from dated-30.03.2024 as recommended by the Nomination and remuneration Committee and based on approval of the Audit Committee of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.03.2024)

Board Meeting 26 Feb 2024 23 Feb 2024

Econo Trade (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Meeting of Board of Directors will be held on Monday 26th February 2024 at 01:00 P.M. at the registered office of the company situated at 16/1A ABDUL HAMID STREET 5TH FLOOR ROOM NO. 5E Kolkata West Bengal India-700069 Revised notice to give intimation for reappointment of Director Mr Irfan Ahmadbhai Belim insteadt of Mrs Jyoti Sureshbhai Kantariya for the 5 (five) consecutive year. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.02.2024) The Meeting of Board of Directors was held today i.e. Monday, 26th February, 2024 at the registered office of the company situated at 16/1A, Abdul Hamid Street, 5th FLOOR, Room No-5E, Kolkata - 0700069 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/02/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 3 Feb 2024