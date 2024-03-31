TO THE SHARE HOLDERS

Your directors have pleasure in presenting their report together with the audited Balance sheet as at March 31st 2024 and Statement of Profit & Loss for the year ended on that date.

Financial Results:

( . In Lakhs)

Sl. No. Particulars 2023-2024 2022-2023 1. Profit before Taxation and Provision for Standard Assets 337.35 242.26 2. Less: Provision for Standard Asset - - 3 Profit Before Taxation 337.35 242.26 4 Less: Provision for Income Tax 84.65 56.00 5 Add: Deferred Tax Assets - - 6 Profit/Loss After tax 252.70 187.57 7 Less: Statutory Reserve 50.54 37.52 8 Profit after transfer to Statutory Reserve 202.16 150.05

Share C : apital

The paid-up share capital of the company is . 18,66 ,95,750 as on March 31st, 2024, during the year i.e., April 1st 2023 to March 31st, 2024 there were no changes during the said period.

Dividend:

To preserve the earnings and reinvest it in the business for its growth the company has decided to not recommend any dividend.

Transfer to Reserve:

During the Financial Year ended March 31st, 2024, the Company has transferred a sum of . 50.54 Lakhs towards reserve under Section 45-IC of the RBI Act, 1934.

Change in the nature of the business:

During the year under review, there was no change in the nature of the business of the Company.

Companys Performance:

Revenue from Operation for financial Year 2023-2024 is . 713.07 Lakhs & Profit before Tax and profit after tax for Financial Year 2023-2024 are . 337.35 lakhs and . 252.70 Lakhs respectively.

Fixed Deposits:

We have not accepted any Fixed Deposits and as such no amount of Principle or Interest was outstanding as on Balance Sheet date.

Management Discussion and Analysis Report:

In terms of provisions of Regulation 34 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015, the Management discussion and Analysis is set out in this Annual Report.

Listing with Stock Exchanges:

The Company confirms that it has paid the Annual Listing Fees for the year 2024-2025 to (BSE Scrip Code: 538708 & CSE Scrip Code: 015111) where the Companys shares are listed.

Dematerialization of shares:

86.20% of the Companys paid up Equity share Capital is in dematerialized form as on 31/03/2024 and the balance (i.e., 13.80%) are in physical form. The Companys registrar and share transfer agent is M/s Niche Technologies Private Limited having their registered office at 3A, Auckland Place, 7th Floor, Room No. 7A & 7B, Kolkata-700017.

Number of Board Meetings Held:

The Board of Directors duly met four times during the financial year from April 1st 2023 to March 31st 2024. The maximum Interval between any two meetings did not exceed 120 days as prescribed in the Companies Act, 2013.

SL. No. Date of Board Meeting 1. 30.05.2023 2. 14.08.2023 3. 26-08-2023 4. 10-11-2023 5. 10-01-2024 6. 13-02-2024 7. 26-02-2024 8. 30-03-2024

Directors and KMP:

Appointment of Mr. Abbas Mustufa Rupawala (DIN: 10756342) as Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of the company liable to retire by rotation for a period of 5 Years with effect from the 28th September, 2024.

Note:

Mr. Navinchandra Amratlal Kothari, the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of our Company had resigned on February 13th, 2024 due to death and Ms. Anny Shankarlal Sachdev, had been appointed as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) in our company on March 30th, 2024.

Significant and Material Orders:

There are no significant and material orders passed by the regulators or courts or tribunals impacting the going concern status and Companys operations in future.

Board Evaluation:

The Board carried out an annual performance evaluation of its own performance, the individual directors as well as the working of the Committees of the Board. The performance evaluation of Independent Directors was carried out by the entire Board. The performance of the Non-Independent Directors was carried out by Independent Directors. Details of the same are given in the report on the Corporate Governance annexed to this report.

Internal Financial Control and its adequacy:

The Board has adopted policies and procedures for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companies policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial disclosures.

Subsidiaries and Associates:

There company has no Subsidiary as on 31.03.2024. There are no associate or joint venture companies within the meaning of Section 2(6) of the companies Act 2013.

Declaration by Independent Directors:

The Company has received necessary declaration from each independent director under Section 149(7) of the Companies Act, 2013 that he/she meets the criteria of Independence laid down in Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 25 of SEBI (Listing obligation and Disclosure requirements) Regulations 2015.

Directors Responsibility Statement:

Pursuant to Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 Director of your company hereby state and confirm that: -

a)In the preparation of the annual accounts for the year ended 31st March 2024, the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures;

b)They have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of financial year and of the Loss of the Company for the same period;

c) The directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

d)They have prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis;

e)They have laid down internal financial controls in the company that are adequate are were operating effectively;

f) They have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and these are adequate and are operating effectively.

g) Remuneration to the Directors/KMP ( . in Lakh):

Sl. No. Names Designation Remuneration in 2023 - 2024 Remuneration in 2022- 2023 1 Mrs. Shekh Hasina Kasambhai Managing Director 3.60 3.60 2 Mr. Siddharth Sharma Company Secretary 6.00 4.77 3 Navinchandra Amratlal Kothari CFO 3.00 3.00

Managerial Remuneration and Particular of Employees:

The Information required pursuant to Section 197 read with Rule 5 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Remuneration) Rules, 2014 in respect of the employees of the Company are given in Annexure -1 forming part of this report.

Annual Return:

In accordance with the provisions of Section 92(3) & Section 134(3)(a) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 12 of the Companies (Management & Administration) Rules, 2014, as amended from time to time, copy of the Annual Return can be accessed from the following link: https://www.econo.in/annualreturn.php.

Auditors:

Statutory A - uditors:

At the Annual General Meeting held on September 28, 2020 the Auditors M/s. H S K & CO LLP Chartered Accountants were appointed as Auditor of the Company to hold office till the conclusion of the Forty second (42nd) Annual General Meeting of the Company.

Secretarial Auditor:

M/s. Prateek Kohli & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries had resigned on dated August 9th, 2024 and in place of him Mrs. Neha Poddar, Practicing Company Secretaries had been appointed to conduct the Secretarial Audit of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-2024 forming part of the Annual report.

Cost Auditors:

Cost Audit under Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable to the Company. Therefore, the company has not appointed any Cost Auditor.

Internal Auditors:

CA Sourabh Jalan, partner of M/s G. Goenka & Co. was reappointed to conduct the Internal Audit of the company for the financial year 2023-2024.

Auditors Certificate on Corporate Governance:

As required by SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 the auditors certificate on corporate governance is enclosed as Annexure to the Board Report.

Audit Observations:

Auditors observation is suitably explained in notes to the Accounts and are self-explanatory.

Corporate Governance:

Pursuant to Regulation 34 of the listing Regulation read with Schedule V to the said regulations, a compliance report on Corporate Governance has been annexed as part of Annual report along with Auditors Certificate.

Conservation of Energy, Technology Absorption, Foreign Exchange Earnings and Outgo:

Information required under Section 134(3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is not applicable to the Company.

Corporate Social Responsibility:

In terms of Section 135 and Schedule VII of the Companies Act, 2013, the CSR is not applicable for the Company.

Vigil Mechanism:

In pursuant to the provisions of Section 177(9) & (10) of the Companies Act, 2013 Vigil Mechanism for Directors and Employee to report genuine concerns has been established.

Related Party Transactions:

Relate Party Transactions were entered during the financial year; therefore, the requirement of Form AOC-2 is attached Annexure-2.

Particulars of Loans, Guarantees or Investments:

Loans, Investments are done as per Companies Act, 2013, though company is NBFC its main activity is providing Loans repayable on demand and Investing in Shares, Securities. Therefore, disclosed in Notes to Accounts.

Listing Agreement:

The Securities and Exchange Board of India on September 2, 2015 issued SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 with the aim to consolidate and streamline the provisions of the Listing Agreement for different segments of Capital Market to ensure better enforceability, the said regulation was effective from December 01, 2015. Accordingly, all listed entities were required to enter into the Listing Agreement within six months from the effective Date. The Company entered into listing agreement with the Bombay Stock Exchange and Calcutta Stock Exchange on February 2017.

Registrar and Share Transfer Agent:

M/s Niche Technologies Private Limited is Companys Registrars and Share Transfer Agent (RTA) as common agency both for physical and demat shares, as required under the Securities Contract (Regulation) Act, 1956. The contact details of RTA forms part of the Corporate Governance Report.

Disclosure under Sexual Harassment of Women at Work Place (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013:

Your company is committed to creating and maintaining a secure work environment where its employee, customers, Vendors etc. can work and pursue business together in an atmosphere free of Harassment, exploitation and intimidation. To empower women and protect woman against Sexual harassment, a policy for prevention of Sexual harassment has been rolled out. The policy allows employees to report sexual harassment at the work place.

Disclosure under Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016:

During the year under review, neither any application was made nor any proceeding is pending against the Company under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.

Details of difference between amount of the valuation:

There was no one time settlement by the Company with the Banks or Financial Institutions during the year under review, thus, the details of difference between amount of the valuation done at the time of one-time settlement and the valuation done while taking loan from the Banks or Financial Institutions along with the reasons thereof are not applicable.

Green Initiative:

As part of green initiative, the electronic copies of this Annual Report including the Notice of the 40th AGM are sent to all members whose email addresses are registered with the Company / Registrar / Depository Participant(s). As per SEBI Circular SEBI/HO/CFD/CMD1/CIR/P/2020/79 dated 12th May, 2020 the requirement of sending physical copies of annual report to those shareholders who have not registered their email addresses was dispensed with for Listed Entities who conducted their AGMs during the calendar year 2020. The same has been implemented for Listed Entities who conducted their AGMs during the calendar year 2021 vide SEBI Circular dated 15th January, 2021 and further during the calendar year 2023 vide SEBI Circular dated 13th May, 2023. In this respect the physical copies are not being sent to the shareholders. The copy of the same would be available on the website: http://econo.in/. The initiatives were taken for asking the shareholders to register or update their email addresses. The Company is providing e-voting facility to all its members to enable them to cast their votes electronically on all resolutions set forth in the Notice. This is pursuant to Section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 20 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014. The instructions for e-voting are provided in the Notice.

Acknowledgement:

The directors deeply acknowledge the trust and confidence you have placed in the company and they would also like to thank all its Bankers, Customers, Vendors, Shareholders and other Stakeholders for their continued support to the Company. In specific, the Board would also record its sincere appreciation of the Commitment and Contribution made by all employees of the Company.