Pursuant to regulation 29 30 and 42 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 and section 91 of the Companies Act 2013 read with Rule 10(1) of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules 2014 The Register of Members and Share Transfer Book of the Company will remain closed from Saturday September 23 2023 to Friday September 29 2023 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Annual General Meeting.