|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|6 Sep 2023
|23 Sep 2023
|29 Sep 2023
|Pursuant to regulation 29 30 and 42 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 and section 91 of the Companies Act 2013 read with Rule 10(1) of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules 2014 The Register of Members and Share Transfer Book of the Company will remain closed from Saturday September 23 2023 to Friday September 29 2023 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Annual General Meeting.
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.