1. The Board has recommended Sub-Division/Split of Equity Shares of the Company from Face Value of Rs. 10/- each to Face Value of Rs. 2/- each. The Company will take appropriate approval from the members under the applicable laws. 2. The Board has recommended Alteration of Capital Clause of Memorandum of Association of the Company in accordance with Sub-Division/Split of Equity Shares of the Company from Face Value of Rs. 10/- each to Face Value of Rs. 2/- each. The Company will take appropriate approval from the members under the applicable laws. RECORD DATE INTIMATION FOR SPLIT OF SHARES (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.08.2023) Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that EFC (I) LIMITED, has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of the Equity Shares of the Company :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE EFC (I) LIMITED (512008) RECORD DATE 18.08.2023 PURPOSE Sub-Division of existing Equity Shares from One Equity Share of Rs.10/- each into Five Equity Shares of Rs. 2/- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Rs.2/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 18/08/2023 DR-595/2023-2024 Note: - i. ISIN No. INE886D01018 of Rs. 10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 18/08/2023. ii. The new ISIN Number for Rs. 2/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 10.08.2023) In Continuation of Notice No. 20230810-53 dated August 10, 2023, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the New ISIN number for the Sub-Divided Equity Shares of the Company will be as under: - Company Name & Scrip Code EFC (I) LIMITED (512008) New ISIN No. INE886D01026 Remarks Sub-division of Equity Shares from Rs.10/- to Rs.2/- The new ISIN number given above, for Equity Shares of Rs.2/- each of the Company shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 18-08-2023 (DR-595/2023-2024) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 17.08.2023)