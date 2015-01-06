iifl-logo-icon 1
Effingo Textile & Trading Ltd Balance Sheet

56.45
(-4.97%)
Jan 6, 2015

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

11

11

11

11

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3.35

3.29

3.28

3.02

Net Worth

14.35

14.29

14.28

14.02

Minority Interest

Debt

0.69

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

15.04

14.29

14.28

14.02

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

2.43

2.43

2.43

2.43

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

12.43

11.55

11.77

11.58

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

0

Other Current Assets

12.72

11.82

12.04

11.86

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.29

-0.27

-0.27

-0.28

Cash

0.17

0.3

0.07

0

Total Assets

15.03

14.28

14.27

14.01

Effingo Textile & Trading Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

