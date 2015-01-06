Effingo Textile & Trading Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
11
11
11
11
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3.35
3.29
3.28
3.02
Net Worth
14.35
14.29
14.28
14.02
Minority Interest
Debt
0.69
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
15.04
14.29
14.28
14.02
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
2.43
2.43
2.43
2.43
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
12.43
11.55
11.77
11.58
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
0
Other Current Assets
12.72
11.82
12.04
11.86
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.29
-0.27
-0.27
-0.28
Cash
0.17
0.3
0.07
0
Total Assets
15.03
14.28
14.27
14.01
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.