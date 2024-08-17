Invest wise with Expert advice
Open₹56.45
Prev. Close₹59.4
Turnover(Lac.)₹46.01
Day's High₹56.45
Day's Low₹56.45
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹1.3
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)620.72
P/E0
EPS0.01
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
11
11
11
11
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3.35
3.29
3.28
3.02
Net Worth
14.35
14.29
14.28
14.02
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0.32
0.84
0.84
0.67
yoy growth (%)
-61.21
0
25.19
-86.86
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.05
-0.11
-0.13
-0.14
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.07
0.32
0.33
0.27
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.01
0
-0.08
-0.07
Working capital
1.02
0
-0.17
0.2
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-61.21
0
25.19
-86.86
Op profit growth
-76.53
-4.62
20.25
27.6
EBIT growth
-76.53
-4.62
20.25
27.8
Net profit growth
-82.57
28
20.25
37.42
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Priya Rawal
Whole-time Director
Gaurav Bahety
Independent Director
Yogesh Kumar
Independent Director
Rakesh Kumar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Effingo Textile & Trading Ltd
Summary
Effingo Textile & Trading Ltd (Formerly known as Malti Textile Mills Limited) was incorporated in February 18th, 1985. The Company is Registered as Non Banking Finance Company ( NBFC) and is engaged in the business of Wholesale of Textiles, Fabrics, Yarn, Household Linen and Articles of Clothing.
Read More
