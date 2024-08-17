iifl-logo-icon 1
Effingo Textile & Trading Ltd Share Price

56.45
(-4.97%)
Jan 6, 2015

Effingo Textile & Trading Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

56.45

Prev. Close

59.4

Turnover(Lac.)

46.01

Day's High

56.45

Day's Low

56.45

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

1.3

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

620.72

P/E

0

EPS

0.01

Divi. Yield

0

Effingo Textile & Trading Ltd Corporate Action

Effingo Textile & Trading Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Effingo Textile & Trading Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025
Dec-2022Sep-2022Dec-2018Sep-2018
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 2.08%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 2.08%

Non-Promoter- 97.91%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 97.91%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Effingo Textile & Trading Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

11

11

11

11

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3.35

3.29

3.28

3.02

Net Worth

14.35

14.29

14.28

14.02

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0.32

0.84

0.84

0.67

yoy growth (%)

-61.21

0

25.19

-86.86

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.05

-0.11

-0.13

-0.14

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.07

0.32

0.33

0.27

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

-0.01

0

-0.08

-0.07

Working capital

1.02

0

-0.17

0.2

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-61.21

0

25.19

-86.86

Op profit growth

-76.53

-4.62

20.25

27.6

EBIT growth

-76.53

-4.62

20.25

27.8

Net profit growth

-82.57

28

20.25

37.42

Effingo Textile & Trading Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Effingo Textile & Trading Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Priya Rawal

Whole-time Director

Gaurav Bahety

Independent Director

Yogesh Kumar

Independent Director

Rakesh Kumar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Effingo Textile & Trading Ltd

Summary

Effingo Textile & Trading Ltd (Formerly known as Malti Textile Mills Limited) was incorporated in February 18th, 1985. The Company is Registered as Non Banking Finance Company ( NBFC) and is engaged in the business of Wholesale of Textiles, Fabrics, Yarn, Household Linen and Articles of Clothing.
