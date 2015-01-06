Effingo Textile & Trading Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.07
0.32
0.33
0.27
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.01
0
-0.08
-0.07
Working capital
1.02
0
-0.17
0.2
Other operating items
Operating
1.07
0.31
0.07
0.4
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
1.07
0.31
0.07
0.4
Equity raised
6.24
5.72
5.55
5.14
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
7.32
6.04
5.63
5.55
