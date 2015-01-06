Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0.32
0.84
0.84
0.67
yoy growth (%)
-61.21
0
25.19
-86.86
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.05
-0.11
-0.13
-0.14
As % of sales
16.51
13.82
16.09
21.56
Other costs
-0.19
-0.4
-0.37
-0.24
As % of sales (Other Cost)
60.5
48.17
44.05
36.95
Operating profit
0.07
0.32
0.33
0.27
OPM
22.98
38
39.84
41.48
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0
0
0
0
Profit before tax
0.07
0.32
0.33
0.27
Taxes
-0.01
0
-0.08
-0.07
Tax rate
-26
-0.34
-25.75
-25.74
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.05
0.31
0.24
0.2
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.05
0.31
0.24
0.2
yoy growth (%)
-82.57
28
20.25
37.42
NPM
17.01
37.87
29.58
30.8
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.