iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Effingo Textile & Trading Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

56.45
(-4.97%)
Jan 6, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Effingo Textile & Trading Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0.32

0.84

0.84

0.67

yoy growth (%)

-61.21

0

25.19

-86.86

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.05

-0.11

-0.13

-0.14

As % of sales

16.51

13.82

16.09

21.56

Other costs

-0.19

-0.4

-0.37

-0.24

As % of sales (Other Cost)

60.5

48.17

44.05

36.95

Operating profit

0.07

0.32

0.33

0.27

OPM

22.98

38

39.84

41.48

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0

0

0

0

Profit before tax

0.07

0.32

0.33

0.27

Taxes

-0.01

0

-0.08

-0.07

Tax rate

-26

-0.34

-25.75

-25.74

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.05

0.31

0.24

0.2

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.05

0.31

0.24

0.2

yoy growth (%)

-82.57

28

20.25

37.42

NPM

17.01

37.87

29.58

30.8

Effingo Textile & Trading Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Effingo Textile & Trading Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.