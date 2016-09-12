Elder Pharmaceuticals Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Jun-2014
|Jun-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Equity Capital
20.57
20.57
20.57
20.57
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
765.03
757.26
671.19
590.55
Net Worth
785.6
777.83
691.76
611.12
Minority Interest
Debt
597.8
1,138.37
884.12
748.69
Deferred Tax Liability Net
13.33
14.25
13.96
14.36
Total Liabilities
1,396.73
1,930.45
1,589.84
1,374.17
Fixed Assets
739.17
752.59
698.62
568.8
Intangible Assets
Investments
3.73
3.9
21.09
10.87
Deferred Tax Asset Net
13.36
14.94
12.13
10.88
Networking Capital
102.08
1,071.19
728.66
531.95
Inventories
27.9
159.26
221.25
184.9
Inventory Days
21.06
47.14
82.01
Sundry Debtors
84.47
328.37
284.47
226.66
Debtor Days
63.77
97.19
105.44
Other Current Assets
542.09
875.59
359.57
256.89
Sundry Creditors
-36.51
-73.67
-50.42
-50.15
Creditor Days
27.56
21.8
18.68
Other Current Liabilities
-515.87
-218.36
-86.21
-86.35
Cash
538.39
87.83
129.34
251.67
Total Assets
1,396.73
1,930.45
1,589.84
1,374.17
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.