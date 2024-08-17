Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹38
Prev. Close₹36.2
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.74
Day's High₹38
Day's Low₹38
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹382.46
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)78.05
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Jun-2014
|Jun-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Equity Capital
20.57
20.57
20.57
20.57
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
765.03
757.26
671.19
590.55
Net Worth
785.6
777.83
691.76
611.12
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Jun-2014
|Jun-2013
|Mar-2012
Revenue
483.47
1,233.09
984.68
yoy growth (%)
-60.79
25.22
Raw materials
-308.35
-573.09
-471.35
As % of sales
63.77
46.47
47.86
Employee costs
-112.38
-151.43
-108.97
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Jun-2014
|Jun-2013
|Mar-2012
Profit before tax
-362.19
120.79
109.8
Depreciation
-29.15
-36.52
-27.63
Tax paid
-9.93
-21.96
-19.43
Working capital
-239.12
-156.42
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Jun-2014
|Jun-2013
|Mar-2012
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-60.79
25.22
Op profit growth
-132.74
33.09
EBIT growth
-139.46
30.14
Net profit growth
-91.54
11.49
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Jun-2014
|Jun-2013
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Gross Sales
1,006.13
1,638.53
1,454.28
1,332.32
964.28
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,006.13
1,638.53
1,454.28
1,332.32
964.28
Other Operating Income
2.76
3.17
2.34
2.45
1
Other Income
396.92
32.7
30.59
28.04
8.65
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.65
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,048.3
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,511.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,937.55
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,402.85
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director & CEO
Alok Jagdish Saxena
Director
Edoardo Carlo Richter
Company Secretary
Vijendra Jain
Additional Director
Ravani Mohammed Abdul Khader
Additional Director
Kader Mohammed Davawala
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Elder Pharmaceuticals Ltd
Summary
Elder Pharmaceuticals Ltd is one of the fastest growing pharmaceutical companies in India. The companys principal activities include the manufacturing and marketing of prescription pharmaceutical brands, surgical and medical devices. They are engaged in the manufacture of a wide range of pharmaceutical product through research and development and also in the manufacturing and marketing of diverse products through licensing agreements with international pharmaceutical companies. They are also engaged in the manufacturing of active pharmaceutical ingredients. Elder Pharmaceuticals Ltd was incorporated on April 2, 1983 in Maharashtra. The company started their commercial activities in the year 1988. In the year 1989, they commissioned their first factory in Navi Mumbai. The company was converted into a public limited company in August 1998. Over the years, the company launched the medicines either through their own research or through alliances with global companies.The company entered into strategic alliances with a number of international pharmaceutical entities for marketing their products in India and overseas international acquisitions have strengthened and enabled the company to become a true-global pharmaceutical company. They made the tie up with Haw Par, Singapore during the year 1994 and Fujisawa during the year 1998.During the year 2000-01, the company entered into joint venture agreement with Stiefel Laboratories Inc. Also they made a tie up with Paul Hartmann of Ger
Read More
