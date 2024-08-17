iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Elder Pharmaceuticals Ltd Share Price

38
(4.97%)
Sep 12, 2016|03:28:30 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Elder Pharmaceuticals Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

38

Prev. Close

36.2

Turnover(Lac.)

1.74

Day's High

38

Day's Low

38

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

382.46

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

78.05

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Elder Pharmaceuticals Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Elder Pharmaceuticals Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Elder Pharmaceuticals Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:08 AM
Sep-2015Jun-2015Mar-2015Dec-2014
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 25.34%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 25.34%

Non-Promoter- 23.98%

Institutions: 23.98%

Non-Institutions: 50.67%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Elder Pharmaceuticals Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Jun-2014Jun-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Equity Capital

20.57

20.57

20.57

20.57

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

765.03

757.26

671.19

590.55

Net Worth

785.6

777.83

691.76

611.12

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Jun-2014Jun-2013Mar-2012

Revenue

483.47

1,233.09

984.68

yoy growth (%)

-60.79

25.22

Raw materials

-308.35

-573.09

-471.35

As % of sales

63.77

46.47

47.86

Employee costs

-112.38

-151.43

-108.97

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Jun-2014Jun-2013Mar-2012

Profit before tax

-362.19

120.79

109.8

Depreciation

-29.15

-36.52

-27.63

Tax paid

-9.93

-21.96

-19.43

Working capital

-239.12

-156.42

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarJun-2014Jun-2013Mar-2012

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-60.79

25.22

Op profit growth

-132.74

33.09

EBIT growth

-139.46

30.14

Net profit growth

-91.54

11.49

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Jun-2014Jun-2013Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Gross Sales

1,006.13

1,638.53

1,454.28

1,332.32

964.28

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,006.13

1,638.53

1,454.28

1,332.32

964.28

Other Operating Income

2.76

3.17

2.34

2.45

1

Other Income

396.92

32.7

30.59

28.04

8.65

View Annually Results

Elder Pharmaceuticals Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.65

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,048.3

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,511.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,937.55

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,402.85

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Elder Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director & CEO

Alok Jagdish Saxena

Director

Edoardo Carlo Richter

Company Secretary

Vijendra Jain

Additional Director

Ravani Mohammed Abdul Khader

Additional Director

Kader Mohammed Davawala

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Elder Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Summary

Elder Pharmaceuticals Ltd is one of the fastest growing pharmaceutical companies in India. The companys principal activities include the manufacturing and marketing of prescription pharmaceutical brands, surgical and medical devices. They are engaged in the manufacture of a wide range of pharmaceutical product through research and development and also in the manufacturing and marketing of diverse products through licensing agreements with international pharmaceutical companies. They are also engaged in the manufacturing of active pharmaceutical ingredients. Elder Pharmaceuticals Ltd was incorporated on April 2, 1983 in Maharashtra. The company started their commercial activities in the year 1988. In the year 1989, they commissioned their first factory in Navi Mumbai. The company was converted into a public limited company in August 1998. Over the years, the company launched the medicines either through their own research or through alliances with global companies.The company entered into strategic alliances with a number of international pharmaceutical entities for marketing their products in India and overseas international acquisitions have strengthened and enabled the company to become a true-global pharmaceutical company. They made the tie up with Haw Par, Singapore during the year 1994 and Fujisawa during the year 1998.During the year 2000-01, the company entered into joint venture agreement with Stiefel Laboratories Inc. Also they made a tie up with Paul Hartmann of Ger
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Elder Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.