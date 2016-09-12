iifl-logo-icon 1
Elder Pharmaceuticals Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

38
(4.97%)
Sep 12, 2016|03:28:30 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Jun-2014Jun-2013Mar-2012

Revenue

483.47

1,233.09

984.68

yoy growth (%)

-60.79

25.22

Raw materials

-308.35

-573.09

-471.35

As % of sales

63.77

46.47

47.86

Employee costs

-112.38

-151.43

-108.97

As % of sales

23.24

12.28

11.06

Other costs

-150.83

-239.5

-202.19

As % of sales (Other Cost)

31.19

19.42

20.53

Operating profit

-88.1

269.06

202.15

OPM

-18.22

21.82

20.52

Depreciation

-29.15

-36.52

-27.63

Interest expense

-260.06

-137.97

-89.02

Other income

15.13

26.21

24.3

Profit before tax

-362.19

120.79

109.8

Taxes

-9.93

-21.96

-19.43

Tax rate

2.74

-18.18

-17.7

Minorities and other

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-372.12

98.82

90.36

Exceptional items

380.04

-5.08

-6.29

Net profit

7.92

93.73

84.07

yoy growth (%)

-91.54

11.49

NPM

1.63

7.6

8.53

