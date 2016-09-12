Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Jun-2014
|Jun-2013
|Mar-2012
Revenue
483.47
1,233.09
984.68
yoy growth (%)
-60.79
25.22
Raw materials
-308.35
-573.09
-471.35
As % of sales
63.77
46.47
47.86
Employee costs
-112.38
-151.43
-108.97
As % of sales
23.24
12.28
11.06
Other costs
-150.83
-239.5
-202.19
As % of sales (Other Cost)
31.19
19.42
20.53
Operating profit
-88.1
269.06
202.15
OPM
-18.22
21.82
20.52
Depreciation
-29.15
-36.52
-27.63
Interest expense
-260.06
-137.97
-89.02
Other income
15.13
26.21
24.3
Profit before tax
-362.19
120.79
109.8
Taxes
-9.93
-21.96
-19.43
Tax rate
2.74
-18.18
-17.7
Minorities and other
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-372.12
98.82
90.36
Exceptional items
380.04
-5.08
-6.29
Net profit
7.92
93.73
84.07
yoy growth (%)
-91.54
11.49
NPM
1.63
7.6
8.53
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.