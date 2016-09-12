iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Elder Pharmaceuticals Ltd Key Ratios

38
(4.97%)
Sep 12, 2016|03:28:30 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Elder Pharmaceuticals Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarJun-2014Jun-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-38.54

22.99

38.27

Op profit growth

-128.97

37.34

16.71

EBIT growth

-134.22

36.73

27.34

Net profit growth

-107.92

14.02

12.51

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-7.84

16.64

14.91

17.66

EBIT margin

-8.88

15.95

14.35

15.58

Net profit margin

-0.64

5.01

5.41

6.65

RoCE

-4.75

13.32

11.68

RoNW

-0.21

2.8

2.71

RoA

-0.08

1.04

1.1

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

32.05

34.65

30.41

Dividend per share

0

0

3

3

Cash EPS

-20.7

18.6

18.58

17.25

Book value per share

375.46

373.48

340.15

306.64

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

10.17

9.77

12.82

P/CEPS

-10.5

17.52

18.21

22.6

P/B

0.57

0.87

0.99

1.27

EV/EBIDTA

-13.97

6.24

7.19

7.62

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

9.9

11.14

Tax payout

3.42

-20.45

-21.38

-19.85

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

101.99

82.2

85.28

Inventory days

67.48

59.8

73.1

Creditor days

-37.71

-29.42

-22.9

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0.32

-1.69

-1.88

-2.29

Net debt / equity

0.38

1.61

1.32

0.89

Net debt / op. profit

-3.8

4.53

4.65

3.31

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-63.72

-50.94

-51.58

-47.65

Employee costs

-21.59

-14.19

-13.47

-12.33

Other costs

-22.52

-18.2

-20.02

-22.34

Elder Pharmaceuticals Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Elder Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.