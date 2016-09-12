Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Jun-2014
|Jun-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-38.54
22.99
38.27
Op profit growth
-128.97
37.34
16.71
EBIT growth
-134.22
36.73
27.34
Net profit growth
-107.92
14.02
12.51
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-7.84
16.64
14.91
17.66
EBIT margin
-8.88
15.95
14.35
15.58
Net profit margin
-0.64
5.01
5.41
6.65
RoCE
-4.75
13.32
11.68
RoNW
-0.21
2.8
2.71
RoA
-0.08
1.04
1.1
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
32.05
34.65
30.41
Dividend per share
0
0
3
3
Cash EPS
-20.7
18.6
18.58
17.25
Book value per share
375.46
373.48
340.15
306.64
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
10.17
9.77
12.82
P/CEPS
-10.5
17.52
18.21
22.6
P/B
0.57
0.87
0.99
1.27
EV/EBIDTA
-13.97
6.24
7.19
7.62
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
9.9
11.14
Tax payout
3.42
-20.45
-21.38
-19.85
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
101.99
82.2
85.28
Inventory days
67.48
59.8
73.1
Creditor days
-37.71
-29.42
-22.9
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0.32
-1.69
-1.88
-2.29
Net debt / equity
0.38
1.61
1.32
0.89
Net debt / op. profit
-3.8
4.53
4.65
3.31
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-63.72
-50.94
-51.58
-47.65
Employee costs
-21.59
-14.19
-13.47
-12.33
Other costs
-22.52
-18.2
-20.02
-22.34
