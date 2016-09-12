iifl-logo-icon 1
Elder Pharmaceuticals Ltd Cash Flow Statement

38
(4.97%)
Sep 12, 2016|03:28:30 PM

Elder Pharmaceuticals Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Jun-2014Jun-2013Mar-2012

Profit before tax

-362.19

120.79

109.8

Depreciation

-29.15

-36.52

-27.63

Tax paid

-9.93

-21.96

-19.43

Working capital

-239.12

-156.42

Other operating items

Operating

-640.39

-94.11

Capital expenditure

-43.17

12.9

Free cash flow

-683.56

-81.21

Equity raised

1,514.36

1,334.71

Investing

-0.17

-17.19

Financing

471.63

809.65

Dividends paid

0

0

6.16

Net in cash

1,302.25

2,045.95

