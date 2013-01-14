Ellora Paper Mills Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
2
2
2
2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-5.04
-5.8
-5.19
-4.12
Net Worth
-3.04
-3.8
-3.19
-2.12
Minority Interest
Debt
3.4
3.64
6.88
5.95
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.05
0.42
0
0
Total Liabilities
0.41
0.26
3.69
3.83
Fixed Assets
0.33
3.06
3.68
4.15
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
0.03
-1.91
-0.21
-0.49
Inventories
0
0.18
0.97
0.09
Inventory Days
217.08
Sundry Debtors
0.26
0.29
1.16
1.67
Debtor Days
259.6
Other Current Assets
0.37
0.87
0.98
1.13
Sundry Creditors
-0.33
-0.33
-0.98
-0.11
Creditor Days
219.32
Other Current Liabilities
-0.27
-2.92
-2.34
-3.27
Cash
0.06
-0.9
0.23
0.16
Total Assets
0.42
0.25
3.7
3.82
