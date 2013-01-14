Ellora Paper Mills Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
-1.06
-0.86
-1.23
-0.32
Depreciation
-0.48
-0.81
-0.76
-1
Tax paid
0
0.51
0.34
0.12
Working capital
-3.26
-0.24
0.18
0.44
Other operating items
Operating
-4.81
-1.4
-1.47
-0.76
Capital expenditure
-18.88
0.44
-1.06
0.46
Free cash flow
-23.69
-0.95
-2.53
-0.3
Equity raised
-4.92
-0.91
0.86
2.42
Investing
-0.01
0
0
0
Financing
14.27
14.55
13.22
12.04
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-14.35
12.67
11.54
14.16
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.