Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
1.63
22.67
23.51
25.84
yoy growth (%)
-92.8
-3.57
-9
26.56
Raw materials
-0.83
-11.62
-12.92
-13.52
As % of sales
51.11
51.28
54.96
52.32
Employee costs
-0.31
-2.41
-2.21
-2.33
As % of sales
19.28
10.64
9.4
9.02
Other costs
-0.71
-9.04
-9.32
-9.21
As % of sales (Other Cost)
43.62
39.87
39.64
35.66
Operating profit
-0.22
-0.41
-0.94
0.77
OPM
-14.02
-1.81
-4.01
2.98
Depreciation
-0.48
-0.81
-0.76
-1
Interest expense
-0.43
-0.13
-0.16
-0.14
Other income
0.08
0.49
0.63
0.05
Profit before tax
-1.06
-0.86
-1.23
-0.32
Taxes
0
0.51
0.34
0.12
Tax rate
0
-59.3
-28.08
-38.17
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-1.06
-0.35
-0.89
-0.19
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-1.06
-0.35
-0.89
-0.19
yoy growth (%)
203.98
-60.53
349.46
-61.71
NPM
-65.51
-1.55
-3.78
-0.76
