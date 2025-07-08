iifl-logo
Ellora Paper Mills Ltd Share Price Live

54.2
(-5.00%)
Jan 14, 2013|12:00:00 AM

  • Open54.2
  • Day's High54.2
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close57.05
  • Day's Low54.2
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-21.57
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)10.84
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Ellora Paper Mills Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Paper

Open

54.2

Prev. Close

57.05

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

54.2

Day's Low

54.2

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-21.57

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

10.84

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Ellora Paper Mills Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Ellora Paper Mills Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Ellora Paper Mills Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT
09 Jul, 2025|12:12 AM

09 Jul, 2025|12:12 AM
Sep-2023Jun-2023Mar-2023Dec-2022
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 100.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 100.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 0.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Ellora Paper Mills Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

2

2

2

2

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-5.04

-5.8

-5.19

-4.12

Net Worth

-3.04

-3.8

-3.19

-2.12

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

1.63

22.67

23.51

25.84

yoy growth (%)

-92.8

-3.57

-9

26.56

Raw materials

-0.83

-11.62

-12.92

-13.52

As % of sales

51.11

51.28

54.96

52.32

Employee costs

-0.31

-2.41

-2.21

-2.33

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

-1.06

-0.86

-1.23

-0.32

Depreciation

-0.48

-0.81

-0.76

-1

Tax paid

0

0.51

0.34

0.12

Working capital

-3.26

-0.24

0.18

0.44

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-92.8

-3.57

-9

26.56

Op profit growth

-44.38

-56.43

-222.41

-201.88

EBIT growth

-13.55

-31.92

499.82

-71.95

Net profit growth

203.98

-60.53

349.46

-61.71

No Record Found

Ellora Paper Mills Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JK Paper Ltd

JKPAPER

404.5

18.766,852.3274.091.241,438.97285.58

West Coast Paper Mills Ltd

WSTCSTPAPR

556.9

12.923,678.3241.390.9631.04409.51

Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd

SESHAPAPER

301.65

18.191,902.4525.630.79502.28305.13

Andhra Paper Ltd

ANDHRAPAP

83.7

18.721,664.387.851.19407.3797.6

Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Ltd

TNPL

177.75

329.171,230.2222.121.691,323.03301.51

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Ellora Paper Mills Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Sudhir Goenka

Director

Kusum Goenka

Whole-time Director

Bandhooram Prasad

Addtnl Independent Director

Pramod Kumar Shah

Independent Director

Yogesh Katkamwar

Company Secretary

Tanvika Raichana

Company Secretary

Padma Anantharaman

Registered Office

379 Ashoka Vault Building,

PT Jawaharlal Nehru Marg,

Maharashtra - 440012

Tel: -

Website: http://www.ellorapaper.com

Email: ellora@bom4.vsnl.net.in

Registrar Office

E-2/3 Saki Vihar Rd,

Ansa Indl Estate, Saki Naka Andheri-E,

Mumbai - 400 072

Tel: 91-22-40430200

Website: www.bigshareonline.com

Email: info@bigshareonline.com

Summary

Ellora Paper Mills Limited is an Indian-based company. The Company produces writing and printing paper of various grades. It also manufactures News Print and special grades of Kraft paper. The Company...
Reports by Ellora Paper Mills Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Ellora Paper Mills Ltd share price today?

The Ellora Paper Mills Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹54.2 today.

What is the Market Cap of Ellora Paper Mills Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ellora Paper Mills Ltd is ₹10.84 Cr. as of 14 Jan ‘13

What is the PE and PB ratio of Ellora Paper Mills Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Ellora Paper Mills Ltd is 0 and -2.51 as of 14 Jan ‘13

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Ellora Paper Mills Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ellora Paper Mills Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ellora Paper Mills Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 14 Jan ‘13

What is the CAGR of Ellora Paper Mills Ltd?

Ellora Paper Mills Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 1.63%, 3 Years at 2.55%, 1 Year at -32.12%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at -12.30% and 1 Month at -2.61%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Ellora Paper Mills Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Ellora Paper Mills Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 100.00 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 0.00 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Ellora Paper Mills Ltd

