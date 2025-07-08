Invest wise with Expert advice
Open₹54.2
Prev. Close₹57.05
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹54.2
Day's Low₹54.2
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-21.57
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)10.84
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
2
2
2
2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-5.04
-5.8
-5.19
-4.12
Net Worth
-3.04
-3.8
-3.19
-2.12
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
1.63
22.67
23.51
25.84
yoy growth (%)
-92.8
-3.57
-9
26.56
Raw materials
-0.83
-11.62
-12.92
-13.52
As % of sales
51.11
51.28
54.96
52.32
Employee costs
-0.31
-2.41
-2.21
-2.33
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
-1.06
-0.86
-1.23
-0.32
Depreciation
-0.48
-0.81
-0.76
-1
Tax paid
0
0.51
0.34
0.12
Working capital
-3.26
-0.24
0.18
0.44
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-92.8
-3.57
-9
26.56
Op profit growth
-44.38
-56.43
-222.41
-201.88
EBIT growth
-13.55
-31.92
499.82
-71.95
Net profit growth
203.98
-60.53
349.46
-61.71
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JK Paper Ltd
JKPAPER
404.5
|18.76
|6,852.32
|74.09
|1.24
|1,438.97
|285.58
West Coast Paper Mills Ltd
WSTCSTPAPR
556.9
|12.92
|3,678.32
|41.39
|0.9
|631.04
|409.51
Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd
SESHAPAPER
301.65
|18.19
|1,902.45
|25.63
|0.79
|502.28
|305.13
Andhra Paper Ltd
ANDHRAPAP
83.7
|18.72
|1,664.38
|7.85
|1.19
|407.37
|97.6
Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Ltd
TNPL
177.75
|329.17
|1,230.22
|22.12
|1.69
|1,323.03
|301.51
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Sudhir Goenka
Director
Kusum Goenka
Whole-time Director
Bandhooram Prasad
Addtnl Independent Director
Pramod Kumar Shah
Independent Director
Yogesh Katkamwar
Company Secretary
Tanvika Raichana
Company Secretary
Padma Anantharaman
379 Ashoka Vault Building,
PT Jawaharlal Nehru Marg,
Maharashtra - 440012
Tel: -
Website: http://www.ellorapaper.com
Email: ellora@bom4.vsnl.net.in
E-2/3 Saki Vihar Rd,
Ansa Indl Estate, Saki Naka Andheri-E,
Mumbai - 400 072
Tel: 91-22-40430200
Website: www.bigshareonline.com
Email: info@bigshareonline.com
Summary
Ellora Paper Mills Limited is an Indian-based company. The Company produces writing and printing paper of various grades. It also manufactures News Print and special grades of Kraft paper. The Company...
Read More
