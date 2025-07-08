iifl-logo
Ellora Paper Mills Ltd Company Summary

54.2
(-5.00%)
Jan 14, 2013|12:00:00 AM

Ellora Paper Mills Ltd Summary

Ellora Paper Mills Limited is an Indian-based company. The Company produces writing and printing paper of various grades. It also manufactures News Print and special grades of Kraft paper. The Company operates in two divisions: Manufacturing of Paper and Rice Milling. The range of products of the Company include cream wove, color wove, news print, typing and duplicating paper and security paper from 44 grams per square meter to 70 grams per square meter. Its other products include azur laid paper, all types of computer paper and pulp board. Ellora Paper Mills Limited is a paper plant promoted in the year 1979. The Company produces writing and printing paper of various grades. It also manufactures News Print and special grades of Kraft paper.During the fiscal year ended March 31, 2010 (fiscal 2010), the Company produced 9,447 million tons of writing, printing, kraft and packing paper and news print.

