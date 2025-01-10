iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Emerald Leisures Ltd Balance Sheet

242.1
(-1.98%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Emerald Leisures Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

2.5

2.5

2.5

2.5

Preference Capital

34.9

31.72

28.84

50

Reserves

-79.49

-69.79

-59.66

-71.13

Net Worth

-42.09

-35.57

-28.32

-18.63

Minority Interest

Debt

85.54

82.7

70.62

63.46

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

43.45

47.13

42.3

44.83

Fixed Assets

62.53

64.98

67.94

71.28

Intangible Assets

Investments

1.51

1.53

2.04

2.54

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0.17

0.17

Networking Capital

-20.98

-19.98

-28.43

-29.7

Inventories

1.13

0.71

0.74

0.5

Inventory Days

38.5

Sundry Debtors

0.65

0.96

0.83

0.79

Debtor Days

60.84

Other Current Assets

1.42

1.5

1.64

1.86

Sundry Creditors

-1.89

-2.06

-2.23

-0.28

Creditor Days

21.56

Other Current Liabilities

-22.29

-21.09

-29.41

-32.57

Cash

0.41

0.61

0.57

0.56

Total Assets

43.47

47.14

42.29

44.85

Emerald Leisures : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Emerald Leisures Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.