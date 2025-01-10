Emerald Leisures Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.5
2.5
2.5
2.5
Preference Capital
34.9
31.72
28.84
50
Reserves
-79.49
-69.79
-59.66
-71.13
Net Worth
-42.09
-35.57
-28.32
-18.63
Minority Interest
Debt
85.54
82.7
70.62
63.46
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
43.45
47.13
42.3
44.83
Fixed Assets
62.53
64.98
67.94
71.28
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.51
1.53
2.04
2.54
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0.17
0.17
Networking Capital
-20.98
-19.98
-28.43
-29.7
Inventories
1.13
0.71
0.74
0.5
Inventory Days
38.5
Sundry Debtors
0.65
0.96
0.83
0.79
Debtor Days
60.84
Other Current Assets
1.42
1.5
1.64
1.86
Sundry Creditors
-1.89
-2.06
-2.23
-0.28
Creditor Days
21.56
Other Current Liabilities
-22.29
-21.09
-29.41
-32.57
Cash
0.41
0.61
0.57
0.56
Total Assets
43.47
47.14
42.29
44.85
