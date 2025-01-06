iifl-logo-icon 1
Emerald Leisures Ltd Cash Flow Statement

248.4
(1.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

Emerald Leisures FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-10.81

-9.22

-13.08

-17.16

Depreciation

-4.02

-4.94

-6.04

-6.33

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.84

-2.23

-5.09

-4.47

Other operating items

Operating

-15.69

-16.4

-24.21

-27.97

Capital expenditure

0

0.2

14.47

0.06

Free cash flow

-15.69

-16.2

-9.74

-27.91

Equity raised

-120.71

-79.46

-8.86

-11.89

Investing

1.38

1.16

0

0

Financing

77.43

75.22

108.71

135.86

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-57.59

-19.28

90.09

96.05

