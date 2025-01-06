Emerald Leisures Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-10.81
-9.22
-13.08
-17.16
Depreciation
-4.02
-4.94
-6.04
-6.33
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.84
-2.23
-5.09
-4.47
Other operating items
Operating
-15.69
-16.4
-24.21
-27.97
Capital expenditure
0
0.2
14.47
0.06
Free cash flow
-15.69
-16.2
-9.74
-27.91
Equity raised
-120.71
-79.46
-8.86
-11.89
Investing
1.38
1.16
0
0
Financing
77.43
75.22
108.71
135.86
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-57.59
-19.28
90.09
96.05
