Emerald Leisures Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

253.35
(1.99%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:16:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

4.73

13.22

11.89

7.46

yoy growth (%)

-64.16

11.16

59.26

4.95

Raw materials

-0.7

-2.72

-2.88

-2.37

As % of sales

14.85

20.59

24.23

31.75

Employee costs

-1.12

-2.76

-2.36

-2.23

As % of sales

23.73

20.91

19.85

29.89

Other costs

-2.17

-4.85

-4.97

-4.39

As % of sales (Other Cost)

45.8

36.69

41.82

58.83

Operating profit

0.73

2.88

1.67

-1.53

OPM

15.59

21.78

14.07

-20.49

Depreciation

-4.02

-4.94

-6.04

-6.33

Interest expense

-7.74

-7.33

-8.73

-9.49

Other income

0.21

0.17

0.01

0.19

Profit before tax

-10.81

-9.22

-13.08

-17.16

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-10.81

-9.22

-13.08

-17.16

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-10.81

-9.22

-13.08

-17.16

yoy growth (%)

17.23

-29.51

-23.78

15.28

NPM

-228.17

-69.75

-110.01

-229.88

