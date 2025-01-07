Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
4.73
13.22
11.89
7.46
yoy growth (%)
-64.16
11.16
59.26
4.95
Raw materials
-0.7
-2.72
-2.88
-2.37
As % of sales
14.85
20.59
24.23
31.75
Employee costs
-1.12
-2.76
-2.36
-2.23
As % of sales
23.73
20.91
19.85
29.89
Other costs
-2.17
-4.85
-4.97
-4.39
As % of sales (Other Cost)
45.8
36.69
41.82
58.83
Operating profit
0.73
2.88
1.67
-1.53
OPM
15.59
21.78
14.07
-20.49
Depreciation
-4.02
-4.94
-6.04
-6.33
Interest expense
-7.74
-7.33
-8.73
-9.49
Other income
0.21
0.17
0.01
0.19
Profit before tax
-10.81
-9.22
-13.08
-17.16
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-10.81
-9.22
-13.08
-17.16
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-10.81
-9.22
-13.08
-17.16
yoy growth (%)
17.23
-29.51
-23.78
15.28
NPM
-228.17
-69.75
-110.01
-229.88
