SectorHotels & Restaurants
Open₹248.4
Prev. Close₹243.55
Turnover(Lac.)₹10.68
Day's High₹248.4
Day's Low₹238.7
52 Week's High₹243.55
52 Week's Low₹34.39
Book Value₹-70.87
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)358.49
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.5
2.5
2.5
2.5
Preference Capital
34.9
31.72
28.84
50
Reserves
-79.49
-69.79
-59.66
-71.13
Net Worth
-42.09
-35.57
-28.32
-18.63
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
4.73
13.22
11.89
7.46
yoy growth (%)
-64.16
11.16
59.26
4.95
Raw materials
-0.7
-2.72
-2.88
-2.37
As % of sales
14.85
20.59
24.23
31.75
Employee costs
-1.12
-2.76
-2.36
-2.23
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-10.81
-9.22
-13.08
-17.16
Depreciation
-4.02
-4.94
-6.04
-6.33
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.84
-2.23
-5.09
-4.47
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-64.16
11.16
59.26
4.95
Op profit growth
-74.34
72.03
-209.41
-2,112.86
EBIT growth
62.18
-56.43
-43.32
20.95
Net profit growth
17.23
-29.51
-23.78
15.28
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Indian Hotels Co Ltd
INDHOTEL
871.9
|99.76
|1,24,109.06
|254.46
|0.2
|1,035.33
|72.95
EIH Ltd
EIHOTEL
428.05
|44.31
|26,768.71
|114.43
|0.28
|520.72
|59.02
Chalet Hotels Ltd
CHALET
994.7
|237.97
|21,727.01
|-130.46
|0
|360.91
|129.85
Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd
LEMONTREE
158.8
|119.4
|12,580.87
|19.36
|0
|86.94
|15.05
Juniper Hotels Ltd
JUNIPER
363.05
|261.19
|8,077.95
|-19.39
|0
|185.12
|117.48
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time Director
Rajesh M Loya
Executive Director & CFO
Chetan J Mehta
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Maneesh Taparia
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Dhwani J Mehta
Chairman & Independent Directo
Gautam Chandrakumar Shah
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Amit Vardhman Shah
Executive Director
Jaydeep V Mehta
Director
Jashwant B Mehta
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Kapil M Purohit
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Emerald Leisures Ltd
Summary
Emerald Leisures Limited (Formerly known Apte Amalgamations Ltd) was incorporated on March 8, 1933 as The Phaltan Sugar Works Limited with objective of operations in sugar industry. In 1981-82 the sugar factory was sold off to the local management and the name of the company was changed to Apte Amalgamations Ltd on June 16, 1982. The Phaltan Sugar Works Limited then diversified in textiles, chemicals, food and food processing industry. Then, it took up various projects like chemical unit for manufacturing Sulphamethoxazole. The Company presently is into the business of Club and Sports Complex having sports facilities and other Hospitality Service. It operates out single stand alone property located at Chembur, Mumbai. The Companys hospitality offerings are marked by service and exclusive vegetarian food at the restaurants and banquets which finds strong endorsement from its customers.The Company acquired Swastik Textile Mills in the year 1981,a process house which continued operations till the year 1986-87, when the operations of the mills were closed. The Company then closed down its other plants and wound up all other activities as they became operationally unviable. The company thereafter was selling the Swastik Mill land in piecemeal to different individuals over a period of time for further development. The Company completed Phase I of the Sports Complex, which was made opened on 25 February, 2015.
Read More
The Emerald Leisures Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹238.7 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Emerald Leisures Ltd is ₹358.49 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Emerald Leisures Ltd is 0 and -3.44 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Emerald Leisures Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Emerald Leisures Ltd is ₹34.39 and ₹243.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Emerald Leisures Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 73.77%, 3 Years at 87.84%, 1 Year at 531.94%, 6 Month at 196.72%, 3 Month at 75.15% and 1 Month at 50.76%.
