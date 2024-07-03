Summary

Emerald Leisures Limited (Formerly known Apte Amalgamations Ltd) was incorporated on March 8, 1933 as The Phaltan Sugar Works Limited with objective of operations in sugar industry. In 1981-82 the sugar factory was sold off to the local management and the name of the company was changed to Apte Amalgamations Ltd on June 16, 1982. The Phaltan Sugar Works Limited then diversified in textiles, chemicals, food and food processing industry. Then, it took up various projects like chemical unit for manufacturing Sulphamethoxazole. The Company presently is into the business of Club and Sports Complex having sports facilities and other Hospitality Service. It operates out single stand alone property located at Chembur, Mumbai. The Companys hospitality offerings are marked by service and exclusive vegetarian food at the restaurants and banquets which finds strong endorsement from its customers.The Company acquired Swastik Textile Mills in the year 1981,a process house which continued operations till the year 1986-87, when the operations of the mills were closed. The Company then closed down its other plants and wound up all other activities as they became operationally unviable. The company thereafter was selling the Swastik Mill land in piecemeal to different individuals over a period of time for further development. The Company completed Phase I of the Sports Complex, which was made opened on 25 February, 2015.

