Emerald Leisures Ltd Share Price

238.7
(-1.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:58:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open248.4
  • Day's High248.4
  • 52 Wk High243.55
  • Prev. Close243.55
  • Day's Low238.7
  • 52 Wk Low 34.39
  • Turnover (lac)10.68
  • P/E0
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value-70.87
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)358.49
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
Emerald Leisures Ltd KEY RATIOS

Emerald Leisures Ltd Corporate Action

18 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

12 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 12 Sep, 2024

arrow

14 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

Rights

arrow

12 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Emerald Leisures Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Emerald Leisures Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:07 PM
Oct-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.76%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.76%

Non-Promoter- 0.05%

Institutions: 0.05%

Non-Institutions: 26.18%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Emerald Leisures Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

2.5

2.5

2.5

2.5

Preference Capital

34.9

31.72

28.84

50

Reserves

-79.49

-69.79

-59.66

-71.13

Net Worth

-42.09

-35.57

-28.32

-18.63

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

4.73

13.22

11.89

7.46

yoy growth (%)

-64.16

11.16

59.26

4.95

Raw materials

-0.7

-2.72

-2.88

-2.37

As % of sales

14.85

20.59

24.23

31.75

Employee costs

-1.12

-2.76

-2.36

-2.23

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-10.81

-9.22

-13.08

-17.16

Depreciation

-4.02

-4.94

-6.04

-6.33

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.84

-2.23

-5.09

-4.47

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-64.16

11.16

59.26

4.95

Op profit growth

-74.34

72.03

-209.41

-2,112.86

EBIT growth

62.18

-56.43

-43.32

20.95

Net profit growth

17.23

-29.51

-23.78

15.28

Emerald Leisures Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Indian Hotels Co Ltd

INDHOTEL

871.9

99.761,24,109.06254.460.21,035.3372.95

EIH Ltd

EIHOTEL

428.05

44.3126,768.71114.430.28520.7259.02

Chalet Hotels Ltd

CHALET

994.7

237.9721,727.01-130.460360.91129.85

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd

LEMONTREE

158.8

119.412,580.8719.36086.9415.05

Juniper Hotels Ltd

JUNIPER

363.05

261.198,077.95-19.390185.12117.48

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Emerald Leisures Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

Rajesh M Loya

Executive Director & CFO

Chetan J Mehta

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Maneesh Taparia

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Dhwani J Mehta

Chairman & Independent Directo

Gautam Chandrakumar Shah

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Amit Vardhman Shah

Executive Director

Jaydeep V Mehta

Director

Jashwant B Mehta

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Kapil M Purohit

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Emerald Leisures Ltd

Summary

Emerald Leisures Limited (Formerly known Apte Amalgamations Ltd) was incorporated on March 8, 1933 as The Phaltan Sugar Works Limited with objective of operations in sugar industry. In 1981-82 the sugar factory was sold off to the local management and the name of the company was changed to Apte Amalgamations Ltd on June 16, 1982. The Phaltan Sugar Works Limited then diversified in textiles, chemicals, food and food processing industry. Then, it took up various projects like chemical unit for manufacturing Sulphamethoxazole. The Company presently is into the business of Club and Sports Complex having sports facilities and other Hospitality Service. It operates out single stand alone property located at Chembur, Mumbai. The Companys hospitality offerings are marked by service and exclusive vegetarian food at the restaurants and banquets which finds strong endorsement from its customers.The Company acquired Swastik Textile Mills in the year 1981,a process house which continued operations till the year 1986-87, when the operations of the mills were closed. The Company then closed down its other plants and wound up all other activities as they became operationally unviable. The company thereafter was selling the Swastik Mill land in piecemeal to different individuals over a period of time for further development. The Company completed Phase I of the Sports Complex, which was made opened on 25 February, 2015.
Company FAQs

What is the Emerald Leisures Ltd share price today?

The Emerald Leisures Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹238.7 today.

What is the Market Cap of Emerald Leisures Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Emerald Leisures Ltd is ₹358.49 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Emerald Leisures Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Emerald Leisures Ltd is 0 and -3.44 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Emerald Leisures Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Emerald Leisures Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Emerald Leisures Ltd is ₹34.39 and ₹243.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Emerald Leisures Ltd?

Emerald Leisures Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 73.77%, 3 Years at 87.84%, 1 Year at 531.94%, 6 Month at 196.72%, 3 Month at 75.15% and 1 Month at 50.76%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Emerald Leisures Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Emerald Leisures Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.76 %
Institutions - 0.06 %
Public - 26.18 %

