iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Emerald Leisures Ltd EGM

245.4
(2.00%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:00 PM

Emerald Leisures CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM14 Nov 20249 Dec 2024
EGM 09/12/2024 1. Cancellation of un-issued shares of one class and increase in shares of another class. 2. Increase in Borrowing limits unser Section 180(1)(C) upto 500 Crore. 3. Increase limits under section 180(1)(a). 4. Increase in limits under Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 upto 500 Crores. 5. Approve Raising of funds through QIP 1. Cancellation of unissued shares of one class and increase shares in another class. 2. Increase limits under Section 180(1)(C) upto 500. Crores. 3. Increase limits under Section 180(1)(a). 4. Increase limits under Section 186 upto 500 Crores. 5. Approve raising of fund through QIP. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/12/2024) 1. Voting Result of 01/2024-25 EGM. 2. Scrutinizer Report. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/12/2024)

Emerald Leisures: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Emerald Leisures Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.