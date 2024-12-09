EGM 09/12/2024 1. Cancellation of un-issued shares of one class and increase in shares of another class. 2. Increase in Borrowing limits unser Section 180(1)(C) upto 500 Crore. 3. Increase limits under section 180(1)(a). 4. Increase in limits under Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 upto 500 Crores. 5. Approve Raising of funds through QIP 1. Cancellation of unissued shares of one class and increase shares in another class. 2. Increase limits under Section 180(1)(C) upto 500. Crores. 3. Increase limits under Section 180(1)(a). 4. Increase limits under Section 186 upto 500 Crores. 5. Approve raising of fund through QIP. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/12/2024) 1. Voting Result of 01/2024-25 EGM. 2. Scrutinizer Report. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/12/2024)