Board Meeting 23 Dec 2024 18 Dec 2024

Emerald Leisures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the proposed Borrowing from Aditya Birla Housing Finance Limited (ABHFL). 2. To discuss entering into the Partnership with the Limited Liability Partnership (LLP) firm. 1. Approved the terms and conditions of proposed borrowings of Rs. 16.00 Crore from ABHFL 2. Approved the partnership with LLP by 51% Profit and Loss Sharing Ratio (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 23/12/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024

Emerald Leisures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Declarations of Financial Results along with LRR for the quarter & half year ended on 30th September 2024. 2. Re-classification of Authorized Share Capital 3. Proposal of increase in Borrowing Power in excess of limits specified under Section 180 (1) (C) 4. Proposal of increase in limit to make Investments Loan/ Guarantee & Advances in excess of limit specified under Section 186 5. To consider and approve inter alia enabling resolution for raising of funds by way of issuance of Equity Shares and/or eligible securities through all or any permissible mode or method including private placement preferential issue qualified institutional placement 6. To consider and fix day date time and venue for EGM 7. To consider and approve notice of EGM. 8. To appoint Scrutinizer for EGM. 10. To authorize Company Secretary and Whole Time Director for conducting Extra Ordinary General Meeting and handle entire voting process. 1. Approved Un-audited Financial Result (UAFR) alongwith LRR for the quarter ended 30th September, 2024 pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 4 Sep 2024 31 Aug 2024

Emerald Leisures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To recommend to board for re-appointment of Mr. Jashwant Bhaichand Mehta (DIN: 00235845) Director who is retiring by rotation and being eligible offered himself for re-appointment. 2. To consider and approve the Directors Report along with all necessary annexure thereof Management Discussion and Analysis Report for the F. Y. 2023-24. 3. To approve the Notice of 90th Annual General Meeting of the Company along with the Date Day Time and Venue of Annual General Meeting of the Company. 4. To consider and fix the date for closure of Register of Members and Transfer Books for 90thAGM of the Company. 5. To appoint Scrutinizer Mr. Vineet Pal (Mem. 25565; COP: 13149) for 90thAnnual General Meeting of the Company. 6. To authorize Company Secretary and Whole Time Director for conducting 90thAGM and handle entire voting process. 7. To approve and authorize the Directors and Authorized Representatives of the Company to attend Annual General Meeting of the Investee Company. Pursuant to the Regulation 30 & Regulation 42 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (LODR) Regulations 2015, we are pleasedto inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of Emerald Leisures Limited held on today i.e. Wednesday, 4th September, 2024 at the registered office of the companyat Plot No.366/15, Club Emerald Swastik Park, Near Mangal Anand Hospital, Chembur, Mumbai, Maharashtra, 400071 1. Approved and recommended to memebrs for re-appointment of Mr. Jashwant B Mehta (00235845) Director , who is retiring by rotation and being eligible offered himself for re-appoitnment. 2. Approved Director Director Report. 3. Approved the 90th AGM of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 04/09/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024

Emerald Leisures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (Listing Regulation ) We are pleased to inform you that Meeting of the Board of Directors of Emerald Leisures Limited is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 14th August 2024 at the registered office of the company at Plot No. 366/15 Club Emerald Swastik Park Near Mangal Anand Hospital Chembur Mumbai Maharashtra 400071 to inter-alia transact the following matter: 1. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Result for the quarter ended on 30thJune 2024. 2. To consider and approve the Limited Review Report on the Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024. 3. Any other business with permission of the Chairperson. Pursuant to the Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (LODR) Regulations 2015, we are pleased to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of Emerald Leisures Limited held on today i.e. Wednesday, 14th August, 2024 at the registered office of the company at Plot No. 366/15, Club Emerald Swastik Park, Near Mangal Anand Hospital, Chembur, Mumbai, Maharashtra, 400071. The Board transacted following items: 1. Approved the Un-audited Financial Result for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. 2. Approved the Limited Review Report on the Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 10 Jun 2024 6 Jun 2024

Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Of Intimation Of Board Meeting Scheduled To Be Held On Monday 10Th May, 2024 Emerald Leisures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Draft Letter of Offer (DLOF) for proposed Rights Issue of equity shares. We would like to inform you that the notice of intimation of Board meeting submitted on BSE Listing Centre dated 6th June, 2024 in which date of the Board meeting was mentioned as 10th May, 2024 instead of 10th June, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.06.2024) We hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on today i.e. 10th June, 2024, has in-principle approved the Draft Letter of Offer (DLOF), for issuance of equity shares by way of rights issue, to the existing shareholders of the Company for an amount not exceeding Rs. 12.51 Crores (Rupees Twelve Crores Fifty One Lakh only) in accordance with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, as amended and other applicable laws (Rights Issue) in the ratio and price to be decided at a later stage, for submission of the same to the Stock Exchange where the equity shares of the Company are listed. The DLOF will be submitted to BSE Limited for seeking in-principal approval for the said Rights Issue. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.06.2024) With reference to letter dated 3rd June, 2024, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors, at its meeting held on June 10, 2024 has considered and approved the filing of the Draft Letter of Offer in relation to Rights Issue of the Company with the BSE Limited. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.06.2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 23 May 2024

Emerald Leisures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 consider and approve the Audited Financial Result (Standalone) for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024. 2. To consider and approve the Auditor Report on the Financial Results (Standalone) for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024 3. To consider and approve the Declaration regarding the Auditors Report with unmodified opinion(s) pursuant to regulation 33(3) (d) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations 2015. 4. To consider and approve the Draft Letter of Offer (DLOF) for proposed Rights Issue of equity shares. 5. Any other business with permission of the Chairperson. 1. Approved the Audited Financial Result (Standalone) for the quarter & year ended 31st March, 2024, Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. 2. Approved the Auditor .... Read More.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 18 May 2024 13 May 2024

Emerald Leisures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities Exchange Board of India (LODR) Regulations 2015 (Listing Regulation ) We are pleased to inform you that Meeting of the Board of Directors of Emerald Leisures Ltd. is scheduled to be held on Saturday 18th May 2024 at Plot No. 366/15 Club Emerald Swastik Park Near Mangal Anand Hospital Chembur Mumbai Maharashtra 400071 to inter-alia transact the following matter: 1. To approve the appointment Mr. Mayur Mandlecha (Mem. No. 124248 - M/s M S Mandlecha & Co.) Chartered Accountant an Internal Auditor of the Company for the Financial Years 2024-25 2025-26 and 2026-27. 2. To approve the appointment Ms. Zankhana Bhansali (Mem. No. 9261; COP: 10513) (M/s Zankhana Bhansali & Associates) Practicing Company Secretary as Secretarial Auditor for the Financial Years 2024-25 2025-26 and 2026-27. 3. To consider and approve the Draft Letter of Offer (DLOF) for proposed Rights Issue of equity shares. DLOF for proposed Rights Issue of Equity shares was discussed during the meeting. However, as one of Director of the Company requested Board to give some more time for review of DLOF. The Board therefore decided to take up the approval in the next Board meeting to be conducted within next fifteen days. We wish to inform you that on the recommendation of the Audit Committee, the Board of Directors of the Company has its meetinf held on 18th May, 2024 recommended to appointment of Mr. Mayur Mandlecha (Memb No. 124248), Chartered Accountant. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 18.05.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 6 Feb 2024