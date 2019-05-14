Emgee Cables & Communication Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Equity Capital
5.41
5.41
4.41
4.41
Preference Capital
1.5
0
0
0
Reserves
11.5
10.98
10.36
10.08
Net Worth
18.41
16.39
14.77
14.49
Minority Interest
Debt
39.12
29.72
21.94
25.41
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.49
0.5
0.45
0.61
Total Liabilities
58.02
46.61
37.16
40.51
Fixed Assets
4.66
4.99
3.81
4.57
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0.05
0
0
Networking Capital
49.79
39.08
30.89
33.77
Inventories
41.01
30.54
17.53
16.45
Inventory Days
85.4
75.91
42.6
39.66
Sundry Debtors
76.9
43.8
34.2
35.57
Debtor Days
160.14
108.87
83.12
85.76
Other Current Assets
4.58
10.7
3.52
4.04
Sundry Creditors
-64.08
-43.05
-23.08
-20.88
Creditor Days
133.44
107.01
56.09
50.34
Other Current Liabilities
-8.62
-2.91
-1.28
-1.41
Cash
3.57
2.49
2.47
2.18
Total Assets
58.02
46.61
37.17
40.52
