Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
175.27
146.83
150.17
151.38
yoy growth (%)
19.36
-2.22
-0.8
1.1
Raw materials
-159.63
-131.25
-138.91
-141.23
As % of sales
91.07
89.38
92.5
93.29
Employee costs
-0.91
-0.8
-0.81
-0.7
As % of sales
0.52
0.55
0.54
0.46
Other costs
-3.81
-3.74
-3.09
-2.75
As % of sales (Other Cost)
2.17
2.55
2.05
1.81
Operating profit
10.9
11.02
7.35
6.68
OPM
6.22
7.5
4.89
4.41
Depreciation
-0.68
-0.63
-0.67
-0.48
Interest expense
-9.25
-9.61
-6.38
-6.5
Other income
0.26
0.24
0.31
0.86
Profit before tax
1.22
1.01
0.6
0.55
Taxes
-0.48
-0.39
-0.13
-0.17
Tax rate
-39.45
-38.85
-21.8
-31.23
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.74
0.61
0.47
0.38
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.74
0.61
0.47
0.38
yoy growth (%)
20.63
31.1
22.83
634.15
NPM
0.42
0.42
0.31
0.25
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.