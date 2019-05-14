iifl-logo
Emgee Cables & Communication Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

2.94
(5.00%)
May 14, 2019

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

175.27

146.83

150.17

151.38

yoy growth (%)

19.36

-2.22

-0.8

1.1

Raw materials

-159.63

-131.25

-138.91

-141.23

As % of sales

91.07

89.38

92.5

93.29

Employee costs

-0.91

-0.8

-0.81

-0.7

As % of sales

0.52

0.55

0.54

0.46

Other costs

-3.81

-3.74

-3.09

-2.75

As % of sales (Other Cost)

2.17

2.55

2.05

1.81

Operating profit

10.9

11.02

7.35

6.68

OPM

6.22

7.5

4.89

4.41

Depreciation

-0.68

-0.63

-0.67

-0.48

Interest expense

-9.25

-9.61

-6.38

-6.5

Other income

0.26

0.24

0.31

0.86

Profit before tax

1.22

1.01

0.6

0.55

Taxes

-0.48

-0.39

-0.13

-0.17

Tax rate

-39.45

-38.85

-21.8

-31.23

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.74

0.61

0.47

0.38

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.74

0.61

0.47

0.38

yoy growth (%)

20.63

31.1

22.83

634.15

NPM

0.42

0.42

0.31

0.25

