Emgee Cables & Communication Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
1.22
1.01
0.6
0.55
Depreciation
-0.68
-0.63
-0.67
-0.48
Tax paid
-0.48
-0.39
-0.13
-0.17
Working capital
11.77
8.23
-2.59
2.62
Other operating items
Operating
11.82
8.21
-2.78
2.51
Capital expenditure
-0.76
1.75
0.1
0.07
Free cash flow
11.06
9.96
-2.67
2.58
Equity raised
23.3
21.72
19.96
19.4
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
36.98
23.88
21.11
22.44
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
71.34
55.56
38.39
44.43
